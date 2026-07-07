The Blue Jays' Biggest Issue Isn't Just Injuries

If there was one team this season that has not come close to living up to its potential, it would be the Toronto Blue Jays. The same team that was inches from a Fall Classic win now sits seven games under .500 as the All-Star break is rapidly approaching.

Yes, the Jays had a pretty brutal start to their 2025 run as they sat two games under the last weekend of May, but this one feels different, because it is.

Last season, the mantra was "the power of friendship", and with a similar roster, the hope was that this team would look eerily similar, but that has been far from the case. It is quite easy to point the finger at a lengthy injured list; however, there is utterly no excuse for being that far from a winning ballclub.

Time and time again, the errors stack up on top of each other; when it rains, it pours, and it is pouring on the Blue Jays, especially the defensive blunders. There are two members of the team with double-digit errors: Ernie Clement and Kazuma Okamoto.

The #BlueJays' offence has fallen into the basement with this recent stretch.



They're tied for 28th in baseball in runs scored, 25th in home runs and 27th in slugging percentage. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 7, 2026

Clement went from Gold Glove Award nominee to a negative defensive WAR overnight. Unfortunately, the defensive errors aren't the only issues for the team, because if they were, then things would be a lot different.

Instead of out in the field, the issue lies with runners in scoring position as they have an OPS under .675 and their clutch RISP numbers are even worse. This looks at how the team is doing with two outs and RISP: .181/.272/.291.

Sloppy Baseball Has Led to Losing Record

Ernie Clement (22) waits for the result of the review after being tagged out at second base against the New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting rotation has taken the biggest hit from the dreaded IL simply because Cody Ponce and Jose Berrios both had season-ending injuries, but struggles from specific guys are creating a hole that might not be possible to dig out of.

A player in a slump right now that immediately comes to mind is Guerrero Jr. who is off to the worst first half that Vladdy has ever had. His plate discipline has completely vanished as he is chasing at the highest rate anybody has seen from him.

Back to the rotation and pitching staff in itself, one member really hurt the team at the beginning of the year. Last season, Lauer was a key starter and made a move to the bullpen with his head held high, but that hasn't been the case in 2026.

Lauer ended up in a trade deal after posting a 6.70 ERA, so to say that the pitching staff is taking on a very heavy load, it is the honest truth.

With the American League being the dumpster fire that it is, the Jays' season is far from lost, but they will run out of time if the fundamentals don't register for Toronto.