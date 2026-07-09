Blue Jays Cannot Let Dylan Cease’s Gem Hide Their Bigger Issues

Dylan Cease pitched a gem for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but they should not mistake one night as proof that everything has been fixed.

Cease came within three outs of the second no-hitter in franchise history during Toronto’s 10-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, striking out 11 before Heliot Ramos singled to open the ninth inning. It was a reminder of what Toronto can do at their best. The lineup was hitting well, the pitching was phenomenal, and the defense provided great support.

However, one good night does not erase what has been a dissapointing season.

Toronto entered Thursday with a 44-49 record, 11 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, and 3.5 games back of a wild-card spot. The Blue Jays also carried a -35 run differential and a 16-30 record against teams at or above .500. While they still look dangerous on good nights, Toronto is lacking the consistency that led them to a World Series apperance last season.

One Great Start Cannot Fix Toronto’s Bigger Issues

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vlad Guerrero, Jr. | USA TODAY Sports

Toronto has high-end talent, but the Blue Jays have too often needed individual brilliance to cover their broader inconsistencies. That was part of the concern when manager John Schneider moved Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the leadoff spot in June. Schneider told Sportsnet, “It’s no secret that we go as Vlad goes,” unfortunately, the move has done little good for the slugging first basemen. Guerrero entered Thursday slashing .262/.343/.351 with five home runs.

That is not enough from the player who is supposed to be the offensive focal point of the team. It also speaks to the larger problem. Toronto entered Thursday ranked 28th in MLB at 4.04 runs per game. That puts pressure on the defense and pitching to be consistently great in order to make up for the cold bats.

Cease also reached 118 pitches, a total that has become increasingly rare in modern baseball. Toronto let him chase history because the moment demanded it; no-hitters don't happen every day. But the bigger takeaway was still the same; the Blue Jays needed something extraordinary in order to momentarily quiet the concerns around an uneven club.

The Blue Jays need to use this performance as a turning point, not a crutch.

The team is not buried, there is still an entire half of baseball left to play, but they have fallen down to earth after their World Series run. If the Blue Jays want to claw back into playoff contention, then they need nights like Wednesday to feel less like a reminder of their ceiling, and more like another display of their excellence.