Blue Jays' Dylan Cease Flirts With History in Dominant Shutout Victory

It is a rarity that the term no-hitter comes about, especially with a single pitcher. These days, it isn't often that one arm will finish the game, so usually if a no-no comes to be, it was with multiple contributors. But that wasn't the case in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Going into the bottom of the ninth inning, everything had gone the way of the Toronto Blue Jays and further from the truth for the Giants, simply because they had to face Dylan Cease, who was on the brink of his second career no-hitter, as well as the second of anybody in the Blue Jays organization in all their years.

Cease was locked in from the first pitch to his second-to-last, as he was immediately harsh on himself after giving up a hit with history on the mark. Even though it was disappointing, it is hard to deny what an outing he just had.

Dylan Cease receives a standing ovation after carrying a no-hitter into the 9th inning 👏 pic.twitter.com/P9QjLnnhm4 — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

Cease stopped by after the game to speak with Hazel Mae during the SportsNet broadcast after the game was over, specifically about what was different in this win as opposed to other starts. Cease stated:

"...throwing strikes and getting it in the zone was the biggest piece. My command was there all afternoon, and it made all the difference. I wanted to put the focus on not beating myself, and the first step is getting it into the zone on the very first pitch."

With 114 pitches two years ago, Cease threw the lone no-hitter of his career, and Wednesday afternoon he surpassed that with 118, to an "almost" type of day. History or not, though, the Jays got the win, and that is a must-have whenever he's on the bump.

Have Yourself a Game Dylan Cease

Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Rogers Centre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense has finally found a pulse, which started in Tuesday's win and piggybacked into the top of the first in the series finale, meaning that Cease had a five-run lead before he ever threw a baseball. He has been wanting to give length, and that starts from the get-go.

It isn't necessarily that Cease has allowed a lot of runs, because he hasn't. But his command has been shaky, so he is forced out early as his pitch count has grown too rapidly. So, seeing him immediately hone in on the zone is very promising.

Cease was so engulfed in what his job was on the field that he didn't know how many strikeouts he ended up amassing on the day, 11. He was freezing everybody with the fastball because his changeup was some 20 mph slower. There isn't any hitting that.

However, teams have figured out how to draw walks, and put together some rallies. Wednesday he needed nine pitches to get through the eighth inning and his velocity was in no way down.

Even if his name isn't going to be etched in the record books after this one, it could easily happen before his tenure in Toronto is done.