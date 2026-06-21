Blue Jays-Cubs Finale Postponed Due to Weather, New Game Date Set

Forget the lineup. The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t playing on Sunday.

Shortly after releasing their lineup for Sunday’s game with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field the two teams announced that the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Radar shows a long line of storms heading into the Chicago area that were set to settle there for the next several hours.

With that, the Blue Jays headed back to Toronto to begin a homestand on Monday with the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets, leading up to Canada Day.

Blue Jays-Cubs to Make Up Game

Going for the series W!



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It’s an interleague game but the Blue Jays and the Cubs have agreed to make up the game on Aug. 6, a recognition that both teams may need the result as the playoff race heats up in September.

The Blue Jays had a scheduled off day for travel between a road trip to Houston from Aug. 3-5 and to Philadelphia from Aug. 7-9. Stopping off in Chicago for a game isn’t out of the way for Toronto.

The Cubs also had an off day after wrapping up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on Aug. 5. After hosting the Blue Jays for the make-up game, the Cubs will hit the road but won’t go far as they’ll head to Kansas City to face the Royals.

The Blue Jays had the lineup set for Sunday and it included Ernie Clement at shortstop. There had been some concern about his status earlier in the week but having him in the lineup at a position is good news going into next week.

Toronto heads back home trying to get back to .500 again. Sunday’s game offered the Blue Jays (38-39) before they hosted an Astros team that is getting hotter by the week and healthier in its starting rotation. Both teams set their rotations for the three game set on Sunday.

Monday will mark the season debut of Shane Bieber, who has completed his rehab assignment and is ready to re-join the rotation. He’ll face Houston’s best starter, Hunter Brown, who returned last week from two months on the injured list with a Grade 2 shoulder strain.

On Tuesday the Blue Jays will start right-hander Trey Yesavage against Houston’s Peter Lambert. In the finale, Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman will try to bounce back from one of the worst starts of his career against Houston’s Mike Burrows.