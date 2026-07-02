Blue Jays Face Defining Road Trip Before All-Star Break

The second half of the season is now in full swing as the Toronto Blue Jays (41-46) attempt to make another late-season push. The All-Star break is nearly here, but the Blue Jays will face a nine-game road trip on the West Coast before getting four days off.

Toronto is coming off a series win over the New York Mets in Bo Bichette's return to the Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays' offense scored nine runs on 13 hits in Wednesday's victory.

This nine-game road trip is massive for multiple reasons. Toronto is currently 11 games back of the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, but they're only three games out of a wild card spot.

This Road Trip Could Determine Blue Jays' Trade Deadline Stance

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Ross Atkins has made massive moves over the last year to improve the roster. Whether it was trading for Louis Varland, acquiring Kazuma Okamoto, or Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays have been one of the most aggressive teams in baseball.

It's hard to imagine Atkins not keeping that mindset for this trade deadline, but this road trip could determine how aggressive he gets. Toronto's nine-game slate will feature the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres. All of those teams have underperformed this year.

The Blue Jays need starting pitching depth. Atkins will likely seek out help, but if Toronto goes 6-3 or 7-2, they could go for an All-Star-level arm. Go 3-6 or 2-7, and the quality of player may not be as high.

What the Blue Jays Need to Do Before the All-Star Break

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts while on base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays have handled their business against teams below .500 with a 26-18 record. However, their 14-29 record against teams with an above .500 record is the worst in the A.L. While the Mariners and Padres are barely above that mark, they're both playoff contenders, and Toronto has to play up to their competition.

In both wins against the Mets, the Blue Jays scored first and gave their starting pitchers a lead. That trend has to continue. In their series against the Texas Rangers, Toronto consistently fell behind early, and the offense could only do so much to make the game close.

The Blue Jays will turn to Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, and Trey Yesavage this weekend in Seattle. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, John Schneider thinks returning to T-Mobile Park could bring some energy back into this ball club. It'll take Toronto back to where the 2025 ALCS began.

There is no better pitcher to turn to than Cease to begin this road trip. It may not make or break the season, but heading into next week with momentum could be the exact thing this team needs to recapture last year's magic.