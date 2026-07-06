Kevin Gausman Returns to Oracle Park Looking to Beat the Giants

The Toronto Blue Jays had to swallow a tough one in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners, as Seattle took the ALCS rematch against Toronto, sending them on the road with their heads hung low. Well, the heads can't be low for long, because the Blue Jays have another task ready to mount.

The Blue Jays head to San Francisco to take on the Giants, who are struggling in their own right. Both teams are coming off series losses, but Toronto is in a much better place than San Francisco, record-wise.

Looking to get back into the win column, Kevin Gausman will take the bump to begin the series, taking on a franchise whose fanbase is near and dear. Gausman played with the Giants for two seasons, helping them win the NL West division with an outstanding 107-55 record.

Gausman Returns to Oracle Park: What to Expect

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches on the road. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays haven't had the best of luck with Gausman on the mound as of late. In fact, this will be his first start of the new month, coming off a June where he posted a 6.47 ERA and held a 0-4 record. In June, Toronto won one game when Gausman started on the mound, and he didn't get the decision.

Gausman carries a bloated road ERA into his return to Oracle Park, posting a 5.40 ERA in seven starts away from Rogers Centre. However, his last home start was promising, tossing six innings, allowing one run and striking out seven. That's something to build off of for the Toronto ace.

In his time as a Giant, Gausman posted a 3.00 ERA in 43 starts, collecting 306 strikeouts in just over 251 innings of work. He was also named an All-Star and finished in the Top 10 in Cy Young Award voting in 2021. It would be a lie to say that San Francisco doesn't mean something to Gausman.

In his career against his former franchise, according to StatHead Baseball, Gausman holds a 3.13 ERA in four starts, two of which have been with the Blue Jays. The last time Gausman took the mound at Oracle Park, he lifted Toronto to victory, throwing seven innings, allowing two runs while only collecting three strikeouts.

He holds a 3.64 ERA pitching at Oracle Park in his career, and should find a way to lead the Blue Jays to success again, hopefully it kickstarts a 180 flip compared to the numbers he posted in June.