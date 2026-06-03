Blue Jays Entrusting These Starters Wednesday To Snap Three-Game Skid

The Toronto Blue Jays have been fighting with everything they can muster to keep their heads above water as key guys try to get healthy. Some have stepped up in a big way, some haven't lived up to their contracts.

The Blue Jays are still staring up at the .500 line, but they are in luck as most of the American League has been a dumpster fire, so the Jays sit a measly game out of the bottom wild card spot. However, momentum is not swinging in their favor right now.

Toronto is on a pretty tough road trip, which will come to a close Thursday in Atlanta against the Braves, who took the first game of the series on Tuesday, making it their third loss in a row, but there had been ample opportunity for them to steal a win or two.

Injuries have caused many roadblocks for the Jays this season, so figuring out how to play without many starters has been challenging, to say the least. But this offense has to get going, and that starts Wednesday with Patrick Corbin on the hill.

Blue Jays Starting Line Up vs. Braves Wednesday

Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) waits for a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at the Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Jays are going to be facing off against right-handed Grant Holmes. Holmes does a pretty good job of limiting the damage, especially on his home turf, but his command can get out of control, which is how they get him out of the game early.

LF Nathan Lukes

RF Yohendrick Pinango

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH Jesus Sanchez

2B Ernie Clement

CF Daulton Varsho

3B Kazuma Okamoto

SS Andres Gimenez

C Brandon Valenzuela

Lukes is thriving since rejoining the roster, so seeing him as the leadoff man, and giving a struggling George Springer the day off should get things going. Then, adding on Yohendrick Pinango to the top is a well deserved spot.

Truly, this could be the best offensive lineups that the Jays have started in a while, simply because they all have a lot of momentum rolling. These guys need to stay patient in the box, wait for the pitch they are looking for, and break this game open.

Alejandro Kirk, Dylan Cease, and Shane Bieber, amongst others, are all inching closer to their return to the dugout. In the meantime, this team cannot fall further behind, because the beaten-down and battered pitching staff is not the reason they have a losing record.

Time for the bats to step up.