Blue Jays Get Best Possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Ahead of Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays may be right on the edge of getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. back and it couldn’t happen at a better time.

Guerrero began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Thursday night, as part of the process of working his way back from the concussion list. His brief appearance went as well as Toronto could have hoped.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s day is done on MLB Rehab:



1-for-1, RBI double, run scored, two walks pic.twitter.com/Im7KFrvHjR — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) August 21, 2026

Guerrero Jr. stepped into the lineup for Dunedin as the designated hitter, where he reached base in all three plate appearances. He went 1-for-1 with an RBI double, two walks, and a run scored before he was removed.

The most important takeaway here, though, is that he is continuing to make his way through MLB’s concussion protocol and hasn’t had a setback. This could potentially make him available to the team on Saturday.

Guerrero Makes Quick Impact

Well, we hope Guerrero could make an impact at Single-A. I mean, a guy on a $500 million contract should, even if he is returning from injury. He did.

There really wasn’t too much he needed to prove offensively during a one-game rehab assignment.

The real task was just getting him back into game action and seeing how he responded after progressing through baseball activities earlier in the week.

An RBI double in his first plate appearance didn’t hurt, though.

It was an encouraging sequence of events after a very frightening scene just days ago.

It was August 14 when the collision at third base happened during the game against the New York Yankees. Geoge Lombard Jr. was trying to cover the base during a wild play and ended up hitting Guerrero in the head with his knee.

Guerrero was removed from the game and ultimately placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Clearly, Toronto does not want to rush the process and Guerrero will have to complete MLB’s return-to-play requirements, but it looks like that could be getting close.

Saturday Could Be the Day

The rehab performance on Thursday was just one more box checked.

Guerrero is hitting .263 with seven home runs and 46 RBI through 115 games this year. His power production has taken a significant dip in comparison to what the team is used to and has come to expect.

What hasn’t changed though is his importance to the lineup. Right now, as the Blue Jays continue to try to turn a disappointing season into a potential playoff berth, they could use Guerrero.

Toronto just logged yet another series win on Thursday after taking down the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1. This is their seventh consecutive series win. That is significant given how much this team struggled in the first half of the season.

With another Yankees series just on the horizon, this is good news for Toronto.