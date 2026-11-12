Blue Jays GM Sends Strong Message About Louis Varland's Future After Major Honor

There might not be a team in Major League Baseball that was more disappointed with its 2026 season than the Toronto Blue Jays. Sure, there were other teams that were much worse, but none had the expectations of the Blue Jays.

That kind of campaign leaves a lot of questions that have to be answered. One position that seems to be wrapped up heading into 2027, though, is the closer.

Louis Varland was named the inaugural American League Reliever of the Year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Wednesday evening. This was just an exclamation point on an incredible season put up by Varland.

General manager Ross Atkins had a glowing review of the right-hander following the announcement and reinforced just how important Varland has become to the organization.

“We couldn’t be happier for Louis” Atkins told Sportsnet’s Shi David. “The growth we’ve seen since we acquired him has been so impressive.

“He continues to take on more responsibility and thrive in any situation, including stepping up in a big way as our closer this year.

“The impact he had on our bullpen was significant, but just as important was the teammate, competitiveness, preparation and selflessness he brought to our team every day. He earned the trust of everyone around him, and this is incredibly well-deserved recognition.”

Clearly, the Blue Jays have full confidence in their 28-year-old closer coming into next season.

Varland’s Dominant Season

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland (77) is congratulated by catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Varland finished 2026 with a 1.27 ERA, 35 saves and 97 strikeouts across 78 innings.

He converted an incredible 35 of 37 save opportunities after taking over as the closer from Jeff Hoffman in late April.

Varland’s performances earned him his first All-Star selection and then ultimately the American League’s top relief pitching honor.

All in all, he received 16 first-place votes and 146 points in the BBWAA voting. That put him ahead of Cleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith, who received 133 points, and Tampa Bay Rays reliever Bryan Baker, who finished with 111.

Looking back is always fun in situations like this, and the recent honor just reinforces the trade that brought Varland to the Blue Jays. The Minnesota Twins traded Varland to the Jays at the 2025 MLB trade deadline in exchange for outfielder Alan Roden and pitching prospect Kendry Rojas.

Although Varland struggled initially, he has since become one of baseball’s most effective relievers.

Atkins Comments Put Positive Light on 2027

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Louis Varland (77) reacts after striking out the New York Mets second baseman Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season with a disappointing record of 79-83, a far cry from where they thought they would land after having such a dream season in 2025.

The bullpen is certainly still worth evaluating during the offseason, but Toronto can take some solace in knowing who their closer will be.

Instead of having to search the market for a closer, the Blue Jays can concentrate on surrounding Varland with dependable pieces who can put him in a good situation when it’s time for him to take the mound.

While a lot changes from season to season, Toronto should be able to believe that Varland will be a very integral piece of their team moving forward.