Blue Jays’ Home-Field Edge Is Slipping Away at the Worst Time

Rogers Centre used to feel like one of the Toronto Blue Jays’ biggest advantages; however, this season it has been another reminder of how far they have fallen.

Friday’s 12-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox was another flat home performance from a team that has not looked nearly as comfortable in its own ballpark as it did during last year’s World Series run. Toronto had a chance to start strong after the All-Star break, but instead fell behind early and dropped to 24-26 at home.

That number is in stark contrast to their record at home last season. Toronto went 54-27 at Rogers Centre during its World Series season, turning home games into one of the biggest reasons the team became a contender. This year, that edge has faded.

Toronto Needs Rogers Centre to Feel Like Home

Toronto Blue Jays fans cheer with the Canadian flag before the start of their game against the Minnesota Twins at the Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays’ problems are not tied to one part of the roster, but Friday showed how quickly those flaws can stack on top of each other. Spencer Miles allowed six runs on six hits across four-plus innings, and Chicago put Toronto in a 5-0 hole before the Blue Jays had any chance to settle into the night.

Toronto is now 5-36 when allowing at least five runs, which shows how reliant this team is on good defense and pitching.

The lineup has enough individual power to flash in moments, and it did that again Friday with solo home runs from Luis Urías, George Springer and Brandon Valenzuela. But isolated swings are not the same as sustained offensive pressure.

That is where the home-field issue becomes hard to ignore. Rogers Centre should give Toronto extra life, especially when the crowd has a reason to get involved. Instead, the Blue Jays have turned home games into the same disappointing story: a few big moments, not enough consistency and another frustrating loss by the end of the night.

A Toronto Blue Jays fan holds up a Canadian flag with an image of Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) on it. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox have become a problem for Toronto as well. Chicago has won all four meetings between the teams this season, including a sweep in April and Friday’s blowout. Toronto can not afford to continue dropping games this season, especially to the same team over and over again.

Overall, the Blue Jays still have time to change the way their second half is remembered, but it cannot happen if Rogers Centre keeps feeling like neutral ground. Toronto has to make home games uncomfortable for opponents again. Friday was another reminder of how much that advantage has faded. Getting it back may be one of the first steps toward making this season feel salvageable.