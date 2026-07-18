The Toronto Blue Jays needed a good start to the second half of the season, instead, they were on the wrong end of a blowout.

Chicago beat Toronto 12-4 on Friday night at Rogers Centre, using a five-run second inning and two more big rallies to take control of the series opener. For the White Sox, it was another sign that their first-half success was not a fluke. For the Blue Jays, it was a rough return from the All-Star break after a first half already filled with inconsistency.

Chicago’s Young Bats Dominated

Braden Montgomery hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Rate Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game turned in the second inning. Kyle Teel opened the scoring with an RBI double, Braden Montgomery brought in another run on a fielder’s choice, Chase Meidroth added an RBI single and Sam Antonacci broke the inning open with a two-run home run. By the time Toronto came to the plate in the bottom half, Chicago already led 5-0.

That early damage put Spencer Miles in a difficult spot. The rookie entered the game as one of Toronto’s bright spots, but he allowed six earned runs on six hits across four innings. The Blue Jays had hoped Miles could provide a good outing, but the White Sox forced Toronto's starter out of the game and brought in their bullpen far earlier than anticipated.

Chicago did not stop there. Colson Montgomery delivered the biggest swing of the middle innings, driving in three runs with a fifth-inning double. Braden Montgomery later cleared the bases with a three-run triple, pushing the lead to 11-4 and ending any thought of a Blue Jays comeback.

Toronto's offense did show some life. Luis Urías hit a solo home run in the fourth, George Springer followed with a solo shot in the fifth and Brandon Valenzuela went deep in the sixth. Springer also drove in Toronto’s first run with a forceout, giving him two RBI on the night in his first outfield start of the season.

Still, the Blue Jays never built a real rally. Ernie Clement continued to be one of their steadier bats with two hits, but Toronto finished with seven hits and failed to keep up with the White Sox and their offensive barrage.

Chicago entered the second half leading the American League Central, this win soldifies their position and shows that they are legitimate playoff contenders. The White Sox got contributions throughout the order and kept their kept the Blue Jays from getting a run going.

For Toronto, the loss felt too familiar. The Blue Jays have enough individual bats to make noise, but they still need more complete games. Friday showed the same problem that has followed them all year: occasional power is not enough when the pitching cannot keep the score within reach.