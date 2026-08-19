Kazuma Okamoto continued to make history with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The 30-year-old rookie hit his 25th homer of the year, which pushed him past Eric Hinske for the most in franchise history for any Toronto Rookie. Hinske spent five+ seasons with the Blue Jays from 2002 to 2006, but his rookie campaign was his best.

His 4.0 bWAR, 24 homers, 84 RBI, and a .845 OPS in 2002 earned him the American League rookie of the year award. He was Toronto's second and most recent winner of the award. Okamoto had been on the cusp of this record for quite a while, he finally broke out of his home run slump and broke the record.

Kazuma Okamoto Breaks Blue Jays Rookie HR Record

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuesday night's bomb was Okamoto's first homer this month, and first since July 28 against the Washington Nationals. It's been a difficult month for the rookie, as he owns just a .487 OPS in August, with three walks and 18 strikeouts. This past month has put a damper on the fantastic season he's had, especially compared to other Blue Jays batters.

His 25 big flies and 72 RBI lead the team by a wide margin. George Springer is the only other batter with more than 10. He's also second on the team in walks and has the highest OPS among qualifiers.

Despite his strong rookie campaign, he boasts just the 5th-best American League Rookie of the Year odds, likely due to his low batting average, high strikeout rate, and middling defensive numbers.

His 30.8 strikeout percentage is in the 8th percentile, coupled with his 6th-percentile expected batting average and 17th-percentile range. This mixed bag of production has kept him from elite rookie status this year, but the Blue Jays are thankful the Japanese slugger transferred some power from his elite seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

Okamoto smashed 232 homers from 2018 to 2024 during his decade-long tenure with the Yomiuri Giants before making the trek to Canada. Amidst a dark and gloomy season, fans have hope with Okamoto.

The rookie signed a four-year, $60 million deal, which he has lived up to thus far. Despite his lower on-base numbers, he was expected to bring power to the Rogers Centre and hasn't disappointed.