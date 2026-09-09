Blue Jays Looking at Another Bullpen Game To Secure Series and Head Back Home

It's been quite a road trip for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are finally finishing out a nine-game trek that took them from Cleveland to Kansas City and way out west to face off against the Athletics. They have won both of the first two series and are looking to stay perfect Wednesday afternoon.

Now, their starting rotation is in shambles, to say the least, as Jameson Taillon was off the injured list for all of five minutes before going out after two innings last Friday against the Royals. That being said, another bullpen game is here.

Braydon Fisher is set to take the mound as the opener against the A's and with a stacked reliever squad behind him, this will be a low-scoring affair, at least for the home team. The bats, however, need to take advantage of the offense-friendly ballpark to get as much momentum as possible going into their homestand.

The Jays find themselves a .500 ballclub, which had been a feat the eluded them for the last two months up until the weekend. Now, they need to keep winning games because a .500 team isn't going to make the playoffs.

Starting Lineup with a Lefty on the Bump

Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman (21) advances to third on a hit by right fielder Nathan Lukes Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it is a left-handed pitcher or not, lefty Brett Bateman is going to be the leadoff man as the most consistent man in the roster. Bateman gets on base as he wakes up and decides he is going to have a multi-hit game.

RF Brett Bateman LF Charles McAdoo 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH Alejandro Kirk 3B Kazuma Okamoto SS Andres Gimenez 2B Ernie Clement C Brandon Valenzuela CF Myles Straw

But with lefty Brady Basso coming out for the A's, the rest of the lineup does shake up a little bit, which is why Charles McAdoo is the No.2 man instead of Nathan Lukes, and even more interesting, McAdoo will be suiting up in left field.

McAdoo is primarily an infielder and has very little experience in the outfield. However, the Jesus Sanchez experiment is dwindling and close to being over, as he is an extreme liability defensively.

Charles McAdoo breaks the scoreless tie with an opposite-field blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/7jrEhGd4V4 — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2026

The only change that wasn't made, which is quite puzzling, is Josh Smith, who will be coming off the bench. Ultimately, with how he has been swinging a bat since joining Toronto, he should be in Ernie Clement's spot, as he is posting a 1.025 OPS since becoming a Blue Jay.

It doesn't matter how they do it, but the Blue Jays have to head back to Rogers Centre with a win Wednesday. Every game means too much and when playing the worst team in baseball, they have to log a W.