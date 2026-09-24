Blue Jays' Lost 2026 Season Underscores Cost of Missed 2025 Opportunity

In the aftermath of what has been a lost 2026 season for the officially playoff-less Toronto Blue Jays, there is likely to be plenty of talk surrounding what changed from one year to the next following a banner 2025 season that saw them fall one win shy of a World Series championship.

Some of the distinctions are painfully obvious. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a host of 2025 standout Blue Jays struggled mightily with the bat, leading to what has been an almost unfathomable dip in offense. Meanwhile, the injury-ravaged starting rotation failed to offer any kind of consistent stability beyond ace Dylan Cease.

A focus on all that has gone wrong for Toronto this season invites at least some optimism of a relatively quick turnaround with an eye towards contention again next season.

Maybe Guerrero Jr. moves past a baffling power outage and rediscovers his form as an elite slugger in 2027. Maybe he gets better support from the likes of a healthy Addison Barger, an even better Kazuma Okamoto and some off-season additions. Maybe the Blue Jays benefit from a healthier pitching staff.

But while there will be plenty of discussion on what needs to happen in order for Toronto to bounce back into playoff contention, this lost season also serves to emphasize the missed opportunity that was the 2025 World Series.

World Series Opportunities Like 2025 Don't Come Around Very Often

Will Smith (left) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr (right) reach to Smith's Game 7 home run. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems that everything that went right for the Blue Jays in 2025 has gone wrong one year later. Even when a 22-12 run between late July and early September got them back into the wild card hunt and brought to mind the club's resilience from last season, their 5-11 record since revealed all the flaws in what was supposed to be an improved 2026 team.

It also serves as a reminder of how rarely everything breaks right for an organization. There is only one champion each season, and fulfilling that coveted role requires talent, desire and some dumb luck.

In 2025, Toronto managed to reap career years and/or breakout seasons from the likes of George Springer, Addison Barger, Daulton Varsho, Ernie Clement, Tyler Heineman and Nathan Lukes while getting standout production from most regulars. On the pitching side, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and José Berríos all made over 30 starts.

Fast forward one year, and while it's easy to highlight areas of underperformance, the inconvenient truth is that they have mostly come back down to Earth. Springer's career numbers lie closer to his down year this season than his monster 2025 campaign. Meanwhile, even amidst an offensive nosedive, there have still been some highlights (Okamoto, Alejandro Kirk) and breakouts (Brett Bateman).

In terms of pitching, there's no denying the impact that more healthy arms could have had, which offers optimism heading into 2027. However, there's no guarantee that Cease has another Cy Young-caliber year, nor that Louis Varland once again reigns as one of the best closers in baseball.

That 2025 Blue Jays team set a lofty standard that the 2026 group struggled in the shadow of. Even a stellar off-season last winter offered no guarantee of a repeat performance. And now, the knowledge of how much had to go right in 2025 - only for the club to still fall short - offers a sobering reality of the daunting task ahead of them if they want to get back to being World Series contenders.