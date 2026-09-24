Blue Jays' John Schneider Responds to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Controversial Comments

The 2026 Toronto Blue Jays are wrapping up a disappointing year. The front office invested in an upgraded roster this offseason. They signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year deal, acquired Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto, and brought in reliever Tyler Rogers.

All three players were big-time contributors this season. Cease is in the American League Cy Young race, Okamoto leads the team in home runs and RBIs, and Rogers has been consistent in the bullpen. However, it was the returning players who declined, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Blue Jays franchise player struggled at the plate this year. He recently opened up about this season, and his manager responded.

Schneider Labels Guerrero Jr.'s Comments as "Unfortunate Timing"

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with Veronica Batista, Guerrero Jr. gave an odd reason for his season-long slump.

"I want people to understand one thing. The money they gave me wasn't for what I'm going to do. It was for what I already did," Guerrero Jr. said, translated by Phillip Feliz on X.

"They didn't pay me because I'm going to hit 40 every year. They paid me for what I already accomplished. People are confused about that, but I think the same way they do. Like, sometimes I even say to myself: bro, they gave you all that money and you're out here doing nothing. I try."

John Schneider was asked about Guerrero Jr.'s comments. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Schneider said Vladdy's comments had "unfortunate timing", but they will help him deal with "feeling the weight of being the guy every single day."

“The player, the person who I know in Vlad, he by no means is just saying, ‘OK, I got paid and I’m good with that,’” Schneider said. “I know the type of worker he is, the type of player he is, the type of teammate he is. He’s going to continue to work to have a better year than he did personally this year, and to be the guy we saw a lot last year in the postseason who helped get us to the World Series.”

The problem is that Guerrero Jr. made these comments after a disappointing offensive season. He'll set career lows for a full season (excluding the 2020 shortened year). Toronto's star first baseman is slashing .263/.335/.360 with nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

He may not be the sole reason the Blue Jays miss the playoffs, but Guerrero Jr. didn't help the cause either. His comments were poorly timed and it upset Toronto fans. However, a bounce-back year would be the best outcome for everyone.