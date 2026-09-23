Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gives Shocking Reason for Season-Long Slump

The Toronto Blue Jays will not defend their 2025 American League Pennant this year. After a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the Blue Jays have been eliminated from playoff contention.

John Schneider's team has had a disappointing season. Toronto spent a lot of money this offseason to improve the roster, but injuries and an inconsistent pitching staff and lineup derailed any hopes of making a playoff run.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s down year is the center of the Blue Jays' struggles. His declining production isn't a secret, but Toronto's franchise player finally opened up about this year.

Guerrero Jr. Gives an Interesting Perspective

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with Veronica Batista, Guerrero Jr. said the Blue Jays didn't pay him to hit 40 home runs every year. They paid Guerrero Jr. for what he already did.

"I want people to understand one thing. The money they gave me wasn't for what I'm going to do. It was for what I already did," Guerrero Jr. said, translated by Phillip Feliz on X.

"They didn't pay me because I'm going to hit 40 every year. They paid me for what I already accomplished. People are confused about that, but I think the same way they do. Like, sometimes I even say to myself: bro, they gave you all that money and you're out here doing nothing. I try."

No one is taking away Guerrero Jr.'s accomplishments. He played an instrumental role in Toronto's run to the World Series. Sure, he earned that contract based on previous achievements, but a player also gets paid to continue that success, and Guerrero Jr. went in the opposite direction in 2026.

Over 533 at-bats, he's hit nine home runs and driven in 56 this season. He finally hit his first home run at Rogers Centre on September 13. That isn't just a slight regression. Those numbers are a steep drop-off. Fans became impatient, and Guerrero Jr. noticed.

"You know how it is with fans, when you're good, they're with you 100%," Guerrero said in the same interview. "But when you smell like sh#t, like we like to say here, nobody supports you."

Following Wednesday's loss to the Orioles, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic asked if Guerrero Jr. regrets his comments.

"No, I don't regret myself. I'm not lying with what I say. I understand some fans, they don't understand the way and what I was trying to say specifically, but what I said is the way I feel."

Guerrero Jr. added, via his interpreter Hector LeBron, "Every at-bat when I fail, I think about my contract because I know all of these people who go to the games, they pay to see me being successful, to do something good every at-bat. Every time I think about that."

Obviously, Guerrero Jr. wasn't the sole reason for the Blue Jays' frustrating season. He acknowledged his season-long slump, but nobody wants excuses. They wanted accountability, and Guerrero Jr. said that he'll go into the offseason to prepare himself the best way he can, according to Matheson.

It's been a forgettable year for Toronto, and hopefully, this will be a minor setback for a major response in 2027. However, it starts with their franchise player. Guerrero Jr. has to return to his old self if Toronto is to have future success.