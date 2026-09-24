Season Over: Blue Jays Officially Eliminated From Playoff Race After Loss to Orioles

After the Toronto Blue Jays came up a foot short of winning the 2025 World Series in Game 7, the expectations in 2026 were to get back to that stage.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays came nowhere close to reaching that goal and have now officially been eliminated from postseason contention after the 4-2 loss at the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto's 2026 season will indeed wrap up on Sunday in Rogers Centre against the Cincinnati Reds. It's likely that the Jays will end up with a losing record as well and could end up finishing last in the American League East. Toronto will not end up with a winning record in 2026.

Even with a weak wild card race, the Blue Jays could not take advantage and find a way to get in after a strong start after the All-Star break. The Chicago White Sox hold the last spot at the moment and the Jays cannot mathematically catch up anymore.

Blue Jays Not a Playoff Team in 2026

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springe. Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a lot went right for Toronto on offense this year. Even though the Jays are top 10 in baseball in total hits, they are ranked 28th in runs and have the least amount of home runs in MLB.

The pitching staff as a whole did a solid job led by ace Dylan Cease, and closer Louis Varland has put together one of the best seasons out of the bullpen in franchise history. The injuries just took a toll and prevented Toronto from reaching its full potential.

The offense was a problem throughout the year. With the season on the line on Wednesday, the Blue Jays only put up two runs, with one of them coming thanks to an error. Toronto has now lost its last three series and four out of their last five series. That also included a series loss to the Athletics.

While rookie third baseman Kazuma Okamoto was a bright spot on offense with his 30-plus homer year, star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had by far the worst season of his career. He currently has a .695 OPS and just nine home runs through 142 games.

With this elimination, Cease has now officially been moved to the 15-day injured list. That move is retroactive to Sept. 20. If the Jays had a strong contention chance, it possibly could've been different.

This season was ultimately a failure, and it was a huge drop-off from 2025. The Blue Jays will look to add more power to the offense and get healthier next season.