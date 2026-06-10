Blue Jays May Have Difficult Decision on Versatile Veteran

Even though the Toronto Blue Jays still sit under .500 at this point in the season, they are far from being considered "sellers" when the trade deadline comes around. This team has been riddled with injuries, and the entire league is struggling, meaning they are right in the hunt for a playoff spot.

With that being said, it could be easy to see them go after either a right-handed bat, or more help in the bullpen, or both. So, the Blue Jays will likely have to give up a few prospects this summer, but another could be dealt away as he is ready to play now, but not up to the level that Toronto needs him to be.

MLB insider, Mark Feinsand, just came out with his list of the top eight candidates who might be looking at a change of scenery when the deadline comes around, and utility man Davis Schneider has his name logged down.

Schneider was great in a limited role for the Blue Jays just last season, but a horrific start to the year had him optioned back to the minors last month when Nathan Lukes returned from the injured list. In a perfect world, as a right-handed bat, he would have a safe spot on the roster, but this isn't a perfect world.

Why Schneider Is Good Candidate for Trade

Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider (36) drops down a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Schneider's path back to the majors as a member of his current organization is difficult. This team needs offensive power, and he isn't providing that, and with a log jam in the outfield, he would be better off getting the chance to go elsewhere.

Since he is great defensively and can play both outfield and second base, he would be a hot commodity. Especially since he has plenty of major league experience, which will interest teams who are after a player who can join their roster immediately, compared to a prospect who still needs some time to develop.

In '25, Schneider finished with a slash line of .234/.361/.436 bringing his OPS nearly to .800. He has proven that he can do it, but his time with the Blue Jays might be coming to an end, but that is the name of this game.

WHAT A GRAB BY DAVIS SCHNEIDER! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QCJguN8qjv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2026

Since heading back to Buffalo, he is still struggling to make contact, but his on-base percentage is reading a monstrous .542 at this point. That will intrigue ballclubs who aren't in the hunt for a playoff spot this season.

At the end of the day, Schneider wants to play in the majors, and he will have a better chance to rejoin one of those rosters with a different organization than Toronto, and with the success he has had in the past, he could be key to getting what the Blue Jays will require when the trade deadline comes around.