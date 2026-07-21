Blue Jays' Most Important Week Couldn't Have Started Much Worse

As the Toronto Blue Jays await any kind of spark - be it an offensive surge, an awakening from some slumping players or even just stringing together a few wins - the pressure to mount a playoff push is increasing.

Suffice to say, they can ill afford many lackluster games like Monday's 7-1 series-opening home loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Not only did the Blue Jays get blown out in the friendly confines of Rogers Centre by a division rival, but they wasted a start by ace and AL All-Star starter Dylan Cease while managing to muster just one run, committing three errors and leaving seven runners on base.

As it stands, Toronto has lost five of their past six and 15 of their last 22 games while recording a mere two runs over their most recent three games. They now sit 46-54 through 100 games, firmly in the AL East basement and 5.5 games out of the wild card race.

The panic seems to be setting in. Blue Jays manager John Schneider could barely hide his frustration after losing Sunday's home rubber match to the Chicago White Sox, telling Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, “We’ve got to turn it around in a hurry … we’ve got to find a way to score some runs.”

With things starting to spiral out of control for Toronto, it puts all the more pressure on what is already a do-or-die week of games.

Rays, Red Sox Series Could Decide Blue Jays' Postseason Future

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any desperately-needed momentum and positivity the Blue Jays were hoping to collect to start the Rays' series was not simply not there on Monday night, Now, they have three more chances to establish a greater urgency and make their mark against the East division leaders.

It won't be easy. Not only is Tampa Bay currently 11.5 games better than Toronto, but their head-to-head history tilts heavily towards the Florida-based club. The Rays have now won exactly 50 more games all-time (267-217), holding a formidable 6-1 head-to-head record in seven games this season.

Already struggling with the bat, the Blue Jays will now be tasked with solving Tampa Bay's All-Star ace Drew Rasmussen on Tuesday. To counter, Toronto will see if Kevin Gausman can get back on track in his first post-All-Star start after following up an 0-4, 6.47 ERA June with an 0-1 record and 5.56 ERA through two July starts.

Even if the Blue Jays can get some wins under their belt at the expense of the Rays over the remainder of the four-game series, things don't get any easier from there. A trip to Fenway Park is daunting at the best of times, but especially so when it involves playing a Boston Red Sox team that has won 14 in a row and 19 of their last 21 games to surge into a wild card spot.

Much like Toronto did in 2025, the Red Sox have taken full advantage of a middling, parity-heavy American League and made a big second-half move within the playoff picture as the hottest team in baseball. For the Blue Jays, their run offers the damaging double whammy of a division and wild card rival sprinting away from them and an opponent coming up on their schedule at a decidedly inopportune time.

Such is the hole that Toronto has now dug itself. Any hopes of turning the season around and making a late push depend on what is a uniquely difficult set of upcoming games. If they can't make some noise as part of a week featuring clashes with two tough divisional opponents, then it may well be time to look toward 2027.