Rays Pitchers Contribute to AL All-Star Team’s Dominance

The Tampa Bay Rays entered the All-Star break with the best record in the American League at 56-38, leading the New York Yankees in the division race by three games.

Given how much success the Rays have had thus far, it should come as no surprise that they were well represented in the AL All-Star Team at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, held at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tampa Bay was featured throughout the festivities, with star third baseman Junior Caminero participating in the MLB Home Run Derby and being a starter on the AL All-Star Team. He was eliminated by the eventual derby winner, Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals, and was forced out of the All-Star Game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch.

Rays fans are holding their collective breath, hoping their star isn’t going to miss any time. If he is sidelined, Tampa Bay can at least rest a little easier knowing they can rely on a dominant pitching staff, which was on display during the All-Star Game.

Rays pitchers held lead AL All-Stars to victory

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker (43) before the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays had three pitchers representing the team: starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and closer Bryan Baker were both selected originally, while starting pitcher Nick Martinez was named as a replacement, taking the spot of injured Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez.

The first of the trio to enter the game was Martinez. A swingman throughout his career, coming out of the bullpen wasn’t anything new for him, and he looked comfortable pitching the fifth inning.

He faced off against Ozzie Albies, hometown favorite Brandon Marsh of the Phillies and Andy Pages, sitting them down 1-2-3.

Next up was Rasmussen. He started the seventh inning, getting two outs while allowing one walk and striking out one batter.

It was a special moment for him, as he got to work with Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Getting to throw to his former college teammate with the Oregon State Beavers is something he was very appreciative of, and he let manager Jon Schneider know it when he came to take him out of the game.

Last but not least was Baker. He came on in relief of Aroldis Chapman of the Red Sox, who got the first two outs of the ninth inning. Baker gave up a single to Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins, but as he has done 27 times in the first half, with 25 saves, he finished the game.

That closed the door on a 4-0 victory, the first time a shutout was recorded in the MLB All-Star Game since 2013. Now, all attention will turn to Caminero, whom the fan base hopes hasn’t suffered a bad injury in an exhibition game.