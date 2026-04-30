Blue Jays Surprisingly Part Ways with Outfielder After Rough Stint with Team

The Toronto Blue Jays have been dealing with a ton of injuries to start the season, and it's a big part of the reason why they found themselves in the early hole they are now climbing out of.

As the team starts to heat up on the field with seven out ten wins following a series victory over the Boston Red Sox, numerous names are starting to work their way back as well. Part of that reality though means making roster moves to create spots for the reinforcements, and that is exactly what Toronto did this week.

Prior to the Wednesday night game against Boston, the Blue Jays activated designated hitter George Springer from his toe injury, who should provide a huge boost. It was the corresponding move that created headlines though as Toronto designated Eloy Jiménez for assignment.

Blue Jays Designate Eloy Jiménez for Assignment to Create Spot

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Eloy Jimenez | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Originally arriving to Toronto last summer on a minor league deal, Jiménez spent most of his time with the organization in Triple-A and got off to a forgettable start in Buffalo this season before Springer's injury thrust him into MLB action.

He was not horrible in the small sample size with a slash line of .290/.343/.290 across 12 games, but this accounted for a bWAR of -0.1. While Jiménez at least showed some kind of ability to get on base, teams do not have room for two primary designated hitters who do not play outfield at a high level.

When it comes down to Springer versus Jiménez, it's unfortunately not much of a discussion at all.

Blue Jays Hope to Take Off with Springer Back

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

By getting Springer back into the lineup, Toronto has its heart and soul back and one of the most important pieces from the playoff run to the World Series last year. This team is very much in striking distance in the division and if they can now click, Springer will be a huge reason why.

Time will tell what happens with Jiménez as he is obviously someone they would like to keep in the organization if it's possible. Should no team offer him a big league deal, perhaps a return on another minor league contract could be in the cards for the veteran.

Regardless, Blue Jays fans will likely be watching him closely the rest of the year to see if Toronto made a smart choice to let him go.