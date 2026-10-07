The Blue Jays Player They Should Be Building Around in 2027

The Toronto Blue Jays assembled a talented roster but could never sustain enough momentum to make a playoff run this season.

On paper, Toronto has plenty of All-Star-caliber talent to build around. Many of those players had disappointing seasons, which causes concern this offseason.

As the Blue Jays seek roster upgrades, they should consider building the roster around one player.

Build Around Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto sent shockwaves around the league in December when it signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal. It was the largest free-agent contract in franchise history.

Cease came off a down year with the San Diego Padres. He posted a 4.55 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, and allowed a career-high 21 home runs. The arsenal was always there. Cease is one of baseball's best strikeout artists, but unlocking his full potential was the next step in his growth.

Cease turned in his best season since 2022. Over 29 starts, he went 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA. The righty allowed the fewest home runs in his career (11) and set a career high in strikeouts (239). It was a remarkable season for Cease.

He rewarded Toronto's faith in him by becoming an All-Star for the first time in his career. The Blue Jays saw Cease's full potential, and he quickly became an unstoppable ace. Now, Toronto has to assemble its starting rotation around him.

The Blue Jays completed the hard part of roster construction. They found the ace, but now they have to build out the remainder of the rotation. Several starting pitchers will be unrestricted free agents, leaving Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage to follow Cease. After that, general manager Ross Atkins has to find the remaining two.

What About the Offense?

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Cease can't help a struggling offense, but his fantastic year could lay the groundwork for building this lineup. On one hand, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still the face of the franchise, but how confident does Toronto feel about building a lineup around him?

Guerrero Jr. went through a season-long slump, and results matter. Does Kazuma Okamoto become the next position player to build around? He hit 33 home runs with 92 RBIs in his first major league season.

Toronto has a lot of work to do with its pitching staff and lineup. But Cease is the last player they should worry about. Atkins should pursue players who fit the winning identity that Cease brought to the mound last season.