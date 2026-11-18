This time of year, a lot of criticism and praise come to light for every single team in baseball. But when expectations are incredibly high, and a ballclub fails to even come close to them, it is mostly the failures that take the headlines, which is the unfortunate case for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays went from having arguably the best offensive campaign in 2025 to the most pathetic run in 2026, which is lowlighted by the AL Silver Slugger winners who were announced Tuesday evening. Nobody from Toronto heard its name announced.

Yes, this is a team game, but when it comes down to it, if they can't score runs, it is pretty hard to log wins. That was the case for the Blue Jays, who put together the worst performance at the plate in the game.

Presenting the 2026 American League Silver Slugger Award winners pic.twitter.com/r4uUmtRaAC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 18, 2026

The offensive demise directly coincided with the struggles of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who posted the lowest marks of his career across the board and was mismanaged from the jump, as he should never have stayed at the top of the order.

Hopefully, the corrective eye surgery that Vladdy had to start his offseason will be enough to flip the script next time around. But he wasn't the only problem, as there were only four players to amass double-digit home runs. Nobody other than Kazuma Okamoto had more than 15.

It's a team game, and nobody wants to point the finger at one area, but there were glaring issues with the offense that have to be addressed this winter.

Blue Jays Team Rankings Across Both the National and American Leagues

Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement (22) nibbles on his thumb as he watches play against the Orioles. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at how the Blue Jays measured up, or didn't, it is clear to see that maybe they could make contact, but extra-base hits were very hard to come by. So the ballclub never stood a chance, no matter how good pitcher Dylan Cease and the bullpen were.

Runs Scored- 30th

Triples- 30th

Home Runs- 30th

RBI- 30th

Drawn Walks- 29th

Doubles- 19th

.247 Batting Average- 9th

.310 On-Base Percentage- 25th-27th

.381 Slugging Percentage- 26th

.691 OPS- 28th/29th

The biggest free agent that general manager Ross Atkins has to be after is Seiya Suzuki, as he should immediately produce at the plate. He just posted his fourth consecutive season with at least 20 home runs while also keeping his OPS over .800.

Suzuki would be a great addition to the lineup, and one thing is for certain — the Blue Jays cannot ignore their desperate need to put crooked numbers up on the scoreboard. If the front office is passive this winter, they will once again watch the playoffs from their home.