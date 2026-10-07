Blue Jays Predicted To Part Ways With Starting Pitcher in Free Agency This Winter

After coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series last season, the Toronto Blue Jays looked to take the next step in 2026 by returning and rewriting the ending of the World Series. However, thanks to several factors, that didn't happen.

Injuries and underperforming starts were the top two reasons the Blue Jays and manager John Schneider fell short of their goal of making the postseason. Missing the American League playoffs this season is going to hurt, given how weak the AL was, with the AL West winner finishing 81-81 and the third and final wild-card entry, the Chicago White Sox, finishing the season just six games over .500.

If there were ever a season where the American League postseason is wide open, it's 2026. The final four include the Tampa Bay Rays, who hold a 2-0 series lead over the New York Yankees in the Division Series, and the White Sox, who also have a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

There are questions surrounding MLB this offseason, with a potential lockout looming on December 1. Before then, normal offseason business will take place, and for the Blue Jays, it's about adding to their roster for when baseball is back. One question is going to surround the starting pitchers and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has reported that Toronto might part ways with one of its starters.

Blue Jays Predicted To Part Ways With Shane Bieber This Winter

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area that Toronto needs to address is the starting pitching. Who knows what the rotation will look like when spring training begins, but changes are sure to come. One player who is a free agent and Reuter predicted will not return is Shane Bieber.

Forearm fatigue sidelined Bieber until late June, and after he returned, he made just 11 starts with a 5-2 record in 55.2 innings and a 4.37 ERA. However, his last start was on August 20 in a 5-1 win over the Rays, going seven innings and allowing one run on three hits before suffering another setback.

Looking ahead, Bieber's injury history should be a red flag and one reason to let him walk. Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage will be back to anchor the rotation, as well as Jose Soriano, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels after Kevin Gausman was traded to the Chicago Cubs,

After Cease, Yesavage and Soriano, there are questions surrounding just what the rotation will look like for Schneider in 2027. Bringing back Bieber would be a risk, but one that Toronto can't take a chance on as they look to compete in the loaded AL East.