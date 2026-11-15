Blue Jays Should Move On From Tarik Skubal After Latest Contract Prediction

Tranasaction November has been a slow one thus far for nearly every team in baseball, and that includes the Toronto Blue Jays, who will be primarily after players who can put runs on the board, but will also need to add depth to the starting rotation.

That said, the Blue Jays have already been linked to the hottest (and most expensive) free agent on the market, 2x Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, and they are expected to meet with him soon. However, with the future uncertain regarding the salary cap, it is hard to know if it is feasible to add him to the payroll.

The Winter meetings give a lot of information to executives, and one thing came to light about Skubal as MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared what he learned about what Skubal is after for his contract.

"Skubal and agent Scott Boras are making it clear to teams they have no interest in a short-term deal, and yes, you better come in with an offer exceeding $325 million if you want a seat at the high-stakes table," stated Nightengale.

Sonny Gray is pitching to a 1.94 ERA since returning from the IL on May 6.



And he hasn't lost a game! #LongGameMoments



(MLB x @Nutrafol @NutrafolMen) pic.twitter.com/4cbtwn8oHQ — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2026

Ultimately, there are too many unknown factors regarding how teams will be structured in the years to come, and with Sonny Gray also a free agent, he seems more feasible for the Jays to acquire and give that one-two punch the starting rotation needs.

Gray went 18-5 with the Boston Red Sox this season while posting a 2.72 ERA to complement a 1.15 WHIP. He might not be the strikeout machine that Cease (or Skubal) is, but he keeps runs off the board, and that is what Toronto needs.

Blue Jays Opening Day Starting Rotation With Gray on the Roster

Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitching during the first inning against the Royals. Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The major concern with Gray is that he just turned 37 years old, but that could ultimately work in Toronto's favor as they would be committing to a short-term deal, and how he pitched in 2026, there is little to no concern regarding his performance next time around.

If they acquire him, the Jays would have a pretty competitive five-man rotation when Opening Day comes around, and it would eventually go to six when Jose Berrios returns from his Tommy John recovery.

Dylan Cease Sonny Gray Trey Yesavage Jose Soriano Cody Ponce

There is also a strong case to be made for the acquisition of Tyler Mahle, who posted a 1.99 ERA over his last 15 games in 2026 and then went into the first playoffs of his career and finished with a 1.35 ERA.

Options are out there for the Blue Jays to add depth to the pitching staff, and Skubal does not have to be the only answer.