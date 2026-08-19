Blue Jays Recall Brendan Cellucci for Major League Debut in Quest To Win Rays Series

It has been quite a few weeks for the Toronto Blue Jays, who have propelled themselves from 6.5 games back from a playoff spot to a measly half as they continue to win series and are now looking for their seventh consecutive win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

That being said, skipper John Schneider has had his hands full with a revolving-door pitching staff as injuries have plagued their roster, and with another series on the line against the Rays, more moves have been made.

The Blue Jays announced that another lefty will be joining the bullpen, as Brendan Cellucci is set to make his major league debut. With a slew of left-handed hitters until the weekend comes to a close, he will have a real opportunity to make an impact.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Brendan Cellucci selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Matt Waldron DFA’d



Welcome to The Show, Brendan! pic.twitter.com/1nmjhkNyHj — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 19, 2026

However, when one comes, another one usually has to go, and that is why right-hander Matt Waldron has been designated for assignment, as he has struggled to reduce the carnage lately. But Cellucci sure might be able to.

For Buffalo this season, Cellucci has come out of the pen in 39 games and has covered 44 innings, in which he has posted a 3.68 ERA to complement 44 strikeouts. They need some solid lefties, and he could make all the difference.

Jays Starting Line Up Wednesday Evening at the Trop

Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman (21) hits a single against the New York Yankees. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookies have come up big for Toronto this season, so it isn't shocking that four are going to make the start tonight against one of the best pitchers in the game, Drew Rasmussen.

CF Brett Bateman RF Nathan Lukes DH Alejandro Kirk 1B Kazuma Okamoto SS Andres Gimenez LF Jesus Sanchez 2B Josh Smith C Brandon Valenzuela 3B Charles McAdoo

Now, whenever Alejandro Kirk takes the night off behind the dish; he is consistently suiting up as the designated hitter, as he is boasting the best bat that the offense has had since the All-Star break, and the team seemingly cannot afford to have him out of the lineup.

So the Jays will have rookie Brett Bateman leading it off, again, as he has embraced his role since making his debut a couple of weeks ago to complement other first-years Kazuma Okamoto, Brandon Valenzuela, and Charles McAdoo.

It is a neck and neck race for the final wild card spot and if Toronto can just survive the next five games against AL East foes, then the postseason will be its to lose.