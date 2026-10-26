3 Dodgers Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

The retooling of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster is quickly going to be upon us.

The winter meetings are right around the corner. Andrew Friedman undoubtedly will be motivated to improve the team after unceremoniously being swept in the National League Championship Series by the MIlwaukee Brewers.

When surveying the roster, as well as the various team members becoming free agents, there are a handful that could very well be playing elsewhere in 2027. Here are three players likely to be gone by the start of 2027.

Alex Call

Call seems very expendable at this point.

He was left off the roster of both postseason rounds. The 32-year-old outfielder is still under team control until 2030. For another ball club, it may be worth kicking the tires on the veteran.

Call is good in the clubhouse and is a battler at the plate. There's not much upside left given his age. Not only that, but the backup outfielder role is something that likely can be manned by one of the many younger options at the position currently sitting in the minor leagues.

Alex Vesia

Vesia has been a staple with the ball club for quite some time. He's developed into one of the more trusted arms within the bullpen, often used in high-leverage situations.

As he hits free agency, there's an expectation he could field some rather lucrative offers out on the open market. Vesia, 30, is in the position to truly cash in on what's been a very good career up to this point.

There's always a premium placed on above-average left-handed arms. Factor in his experience and success rate in the postseason, and contenders will likely be very aggressive in trying to sign him.

There's also the factor that LA likely wants to get younger across the board. The roster has no shortage of capable left-handed arms.

As an aside, it's no guarantee Vesia leaves given what he has meant to the franchise (and vice-versa). However, the fan base should prepare themselves for the possibility of seeing the fiery Southern California native playing elsewhere in 2027.

Teoscar Hernandez

Hernandez is very much a boom-or-bust player.

There are times where he seems like an indispensable power bat in the middle of the order. He's well liked by both his teammates and those who support the Boys in Blue.

On the other hand, Hernandez has been a very poor defensive outfielder. There have been some annoyances over a perceived lack of effort when running the bases at times. Additionally, Hernandez is approaching his 35th birthday.

There's still value here for the Dodgers to try and get a quality haul back in return. LA surely would want to get younger in the outfield. Additionally, it would likely behoove the Dodgers to open up a spot for Josue De Paul to play in an everyday capacity.

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