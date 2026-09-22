Blue Jays Rookie Brett Bateman Leaves Game After Suffering Injury

Rece Hinds hit a powerful line drive toward center field, and Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman dove forward and made a brilliant catch to end the bottom of the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles.

However, the impact immediately shook Bateman, who remained crouched with his head on the ground while complaining of pain. Left fielder Josh Smith ran toward where Bateman was and quickly signaled to the dugout.

Bateman had trouble getting up from the field after suffering an apparent right knee injury. Despite the pain, he managed to leave the field on his own, but he did so limping, until he went down the steps into the dugout with the help of manager John Schneider.

Bad news for the #Toronto #BlueJays: Brett Bateman had to leave today’s game against the Orioles after suffering an apparent right knee injury while making a spectacular catch in center field.



Bateman left the field with help from manager John Schneider and was replaced by Myles… pic.twitter.com/tqnwgXmRau — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) September 22, 2026

The Blue Jays announced that Bateman left the game with right hip discomfort. He underwent X-rays that were negative for a fracture.

Myles Straw had to replace Bateman in center field. Bateman, who was 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored in the game, saw his batting average rise to .320 and his OPS to .807.

He was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kevin Gausman trade and, in a short time, has become one of the players who has contributed the most to the team’s offense with his combination of contact hitting, speed and good defense since making his debut on August 7.

Bateman’s Impact Has Been a Revelation for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman (21). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bateman hit a double, drew a pair of walks and scored three runs on Monday, finishing the day 1-for-3. He reached base at least three times in a game for the 11th time this year. He has recorded a hit in 29 of his 37 career games, posting a .322/.393/.416 slash line with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 11 RBI, 26 runs scored, 16 walks and an .809 OPS.

He has reached base 66 times this season, the most in the first 37 games of a player’s career in franchise history (2nd: Steve Staggs with 63). Among qualified American League hitters since his MLB debut on August 7, he ranks 3rd in batting average (.322), trailing only Chandler Simpson (.335) and Steven Kwan (.327).

In his 32 games as the leadoff hitter, he has a .336/.407/.430 slash line with 6 extra-base hits, 9 RBI, 24 runs scored, 14 walks, 3 stolen bases and an .837 OPS. With runners in scoring position (RISP) in the Major Leagues, he is batting .324 (11-for-34) with 2 doubles, 1 home run, 10 RBI, 4 walks and an .855 OPS.

Against right-handed pitchers in MLB, he has a .355/.439/.462 slash line with 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 5 RBI, 13 walks and a .902 OPS. He has recorded 4 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) and 3 OAA (Outs Above Average) in just 37 games in the Major Leagues. He leads all Blue Jays with a 93.4 MPH arm strength (minimum 50 throws).

If Bateman cannot continue with the team, it would be a tough blow for the Blue Jays down the stretch as they fight to reach the postseason, especially against the Baltimore Orioles.