Brett Bateman Injury Scare Shows Why Blue Jays Need Him

On Wednesday, Brett Bateman exited Toronto’s 7–6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays with right hamstring tightness after appearing to grab the back of his leg while running to first base in the third inning.

He indicated during a postgame Sportsnet interview that he expects to be good to go Thursday, easing concerns that Toronto would have to deal with a significant injury.

Although this appears to be a relatively minor issue, the sort of knock MLB players pick up over a 162-game season, Toronto should still breathe a sigh of relief. Bateman has given the Blue Jays a boost during his brief stint with the club, particularly with his speed and defense.

MLB Pipeline graded Bateman’s fielding at 65 on the 20–80 scouting scale while giving his speed a 70. His scouting report specifically highlights his ability to cover ground from gap to gap in center field, an attribute that has helped him quickly find a role since Toronto acquired him from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline.

Bateman's bat has not provided much power, but Wednesday showed why his defensive value still matters to Toronto's current outfield mix.

Toronto’s Outfield Comes With Tradeoffs

Jesus Sanchez reacts after hitting a two-run home run to right field Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jesús Sánchez had a rough night at the office, misplaying a routine fly ball and contributing to Tampa Bay’s five-run fourth inning. One costly mistake should not define a player, but Sánchez’s defensive struggles are not an aberration. Statcast has him at -7 Fielding Run Value this season, a mark that sits in the seventh percentile league-wide.

It does not help that Sánchez’s bat has not been making up for his struggles in left field. Over his past seven games, he is batting .071/.316/.143 and owns a .152/.317/.303 slash line over his last 15.

One solution would be to temporarily move Sánchez to designated hitter. His recent offensive struggles make the idea of using him as a full-time DH difficult to justify, but doing so would at least allow Toronto to continue giving him opportunities at the plate without also absorbing his defensive shortcomings in left field. Perhaps removing those defensive responsibilities would allow Sánchez to focus solely on rediscovering his swing, although there is no guarantee the change would suddenly fix his bat.

However, that would create another problem. Alejandro Kirk has been swinging one of the hottest bats in Toronto's lineup, batting .360/.436/.550 over his last 30 games, and the Blue Jays have used the DH spot to keep him involved on days Brandon Valenzuela catches. Giving those at-bats to Sánchez would therefore come with a sacrifice of its own.

Valenzuela also gives Toronto a reason to keep using that arrangement. The 25-year-old has been an excellent defender behind the plate, and while his bat has hardly been a major strength, it has still been more productive than Sánchez's over the past few weeks.

There is another option if the Blue Jays decide Sánchez's defense becomes too costly. Myles Straw has already spent most of the season in left field and would provide a clear defensive upgrade, but his subpar offensive production could further weaken Toronto's lineup.

Furthermore, Sánchez was acquired in large part because Toronto wanted more offensive punch, and replacing him with a glove-first option would sacrifice some of the offensive upside the Blue Jays hoped to add.

Overall, the Blue Jays have a delicate balancing act to manage. Bateman's injury appears minor, which may prevent Toronto from having to make any immediate changes. But if its defensive issues persist, the Blue Jays will have several options to weigh as they continue their postseason push.