Why Jesus Sanchez is Important Part of Blue Jays Lineup Against Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays are in Chicago to face the Cubs. On a Friday, that means afternoon baseball at Wrigley Field.

The Blue Jays head to Chicago for Friday’s opener on a bit of a hot streak. The Blue Jays (37-38) swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and on Thursday Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run. That might be the spark that their slugger needs to get the slugging part of his bat going.

The Blue Jays could use additional lineup boosts, but those decisions are unlikely to come before next week. Center fielder Dalton Varsho is on the injured list with left wrist inflammation, and he'll need a rehab assignment per the Blue Jays that will probably start next week.

Right fielder Addison Barger has been on the injured list with right elbow inflammation since May, and he could leave for a rehab assignment soon.

In addition, starting pitcher Shane Bieber is going to join the Blue Jays in Chicago as they continue to evaluate when he'll come back from the injured list.

Here is Friday’s lineup.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup for June 19, 2026

DH George Springer

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

RF Jesús Sánchez (L)

RF Yohendrick Piñango (L)

C Alejandro Kirk

CF Nathan Lukes (L)

3B Kazuma Okamoto

2B Davis Schneider

SS Andres Gimenez

RHP Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will face right-hander Ben Brown (3-2, 1.74), a former Top 30 Cubs prospect who has slid between the rotation and the bullpen the past two seasons but has broken out this year into one of their most effective starters.

With this being an interleague series, Toronto doesn’t have much experience against him. But one slugger does and that’s why he’s in the lineup. Jesús Sánchez has one home run, two RBI and a .429 batting average in seven at-bats against Brown. He’s also a career .279 hitter at Wrigley Field.

The Blue Jays are flirting with .500 again. And while there's still nine games back in the American League East, there is good news. There are one of five teams tied for the final wild card berth in the American League. A mediocre AL race has worked to their advantage. As the Blue Jays get healthier the time will come to pounce. They get a massive opportunity after this series ends as they head home for 10 games at Rogers Centre.