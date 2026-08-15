Alejandro Kirk Remains a Difference-Maker Amid Blue Jays’ Offensive Chaos

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has not hit a home run in 251 plate appearances at Rogers Centre this year and, even worse, has hit just one home run in 111 plate appearances with runners in scoring position. In that situation, his ISO is .067. George Springer’s BABIP with runners in scoring position is .229, with a 75 wRC+. Kazuma Okamoto has fallen into a terrible slump, hitting just .186/.233/.289 with only two home runs and -0.4 fWAR in 103 plate appearances during the second half of the season.

Ernie Clement? He has also been part of the offensive epidemic, seeing his batting line fall to .226/.265/.302 after receiving the most votes to participate in the All-Star Game. Without the power and consistency of their top hitters, the Blue Jays’ lineup has often been a walk in the park for opposing pitchers throughout the season. That said, let’s talk about the only Blue Jays hitter who continues to make a difference. Yes, who else? The ultra-undervalued Mexican catcher, Alejandro Kirk.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates hitting a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since returning to the lineup on June 12 after missing just over two months on the injured list, Kirk has once again shown that he remains one of the engines driving Toronto’s lineup. And that claim is not supported only by his big game Friday night, when he went 2-for-3 and drove in two key runs in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 victory over the Yankees at Rogers Centre.

Amid all the inconsistency from Toronto’s hitters in clutch situations, Kirk leads the team with a 148 wRC+ with runners in scoring position. His production has not needed home runs to change the score and offer the Blue Jays a dose of hope on the scoreboard. He has 17 RBIs in 46 plate appearances with runners in scoring position, with a .353/.432/.500 slash line.

The hitter closest to Kirk’s production is Jesús Sánchez, with a 106 wRC+ and 20 RBIs in 16 more plate appearances. Even with this poor offense, the Blue Jays still have a chance to fight for the Wild Card, but they are going to need a considerable offensive turnaround.

Kirk, once again the Yankees’ nightmare

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are many ways we could define a hitter’s level. Kirk’s ability to put the ball in play and put together quality at-bats against the Yankees has an interesting track record. Since 2024, Kirk has produced an .830 OPS and 135 wRC+ against the Yankees in situations with runners in scoring position.

However, the metric that truly defines how difficult he has been for New York is his 2.5 BB/K ratio. In 13.5% of his plate appearances, Kirk has drawn a walk against the Yankees, while striking out in just 5.4%. No Toronto hitter has been able to maximize that performance, not even Guerrero Jr.

Toronto earned a good victory Friday night, but the narrative around its poor offense did not change. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw six innings, allowing five hits. He gave up two runs—only one of them earned—with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. Kirk solved the Blue Jays’ offensive problems with a pair of clutch RBIs.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) watches a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first moment came at the bottom of the sixth. With Springer on second, Kirk doubled to left, crushing a middle-middle slider from Cole on the first pitch. Something curious about Kirk’s numbers is that he reached 17 RBIs in situations with runners in scoring position, but he still has not scored a single run. It is clear that Kirk is not a fast runner, but that record perfectly describes the underlying problem in Toronto’s offense in key situations.

Two innings later, in the eighth, Kirk crushed a middle-middle fastball from Yankees reliever Bradley Hanner for a solo home run that put the game at 3-1 in favor of the Blue Jays. Both of his RBIs came with two outs. The rest of Toronto’s lineup finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Shane Bieber delivered six strong innings of one-run ball, and then the bullpen did a masterful job of limiting New York’s offense to just one hit the rest of the way. Good pitching, defense, and once again Kirk’s productive swing helped Toronto escape trouble. The Blue Jays have now scored five runs or fewer in five of their last seven victories.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What stands out most is that, with an offense producing far below the level it did last season, Toronto continues to find ways to beat the Yankees. The series is now 4-4 this season, and 15-10 in favor of the Blue Jays since last season, including the playoffs.

At this point in the season, Toronto’s offense is still expected to adjust to the level expected from Guerrero Jr., Springer, Clement, Sánchez and Okamoto, who has led the team’s emerging offensive power this season. Among all of them, regardless of where he is placed in the batting order, Kirk continues to show that he is a key factor in Toronto’s aspirations.