The Blue Jays' last 5'8" starting pitcher, Marcus Stroman, was known for saying, "Height Doesn't Measure Heart."

While that is true, size, or lack thereof, can certainly get you a nickname.

Kaima Tiara, the Blue Jays' latest Japanese import, is known as "The Fire Hydrant" for his short and stout build at 5'8"and 220 lbs.

Nicknames are one of the best things about baseball.

Many relate to size, whether that be height, weight, or specific body parts: "Big Papi", "The Big Hurt", "The Big Cat", "The Big Unit", "The Big Dumper", "Pudge".

Some are for being tough: "The Iron Horse", "The Iron Man", "Nails".

There are animal-related ones such as "The Polar Bear," "Rabbit," "The Kung Fu Panda," and this week's special, Norman "Turkey" Stearnes.

Some are for youthful coolness: "The Kid", "The Say Hey Kid", "Cool Papa Bell".

The Blue Jays have had some of the better nicknames of the past 50 years.

We are going to focus on nicknames either given while with the Blue Jays or most associated with their Blue Jays tenure. This rules out nicknames like "The Rocket" for Roger Clemens or "The Big Hurt" for Frank Thomas, who played for Toronto at the tail end of his career.

The nicknames on this list come from family, childhood friends, teammates, managers, broadcasters, stadium workers, or even, in one case, the player himself.

Some knew their nickname before their real name. Others you might not know were even nicknames.

So where does "The Fire Hydrant" rank among the top 10 nicknames in Blue Jays franchise history?

10) "The Iowa Meat Truck" — Peyton Williams

We will begin with a player who never made it to the Majors with Toronto and was released last week, but still had one of the great nicknames in franchise history.

THE IOWA MEAT TRUCK HAS ARRIVED IN BUFFALO pic.twitter.com/JnUCq2Wf8l — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 20, 2026

The hulking 6'5" Williams wore a T-shirt at a 2023 team meeting featuring the logo of neighbor Jason Curry's Johnston, Iowa, business, The Iowa Meat Truck. Vancouver Canadians Manager Brent Lavallee gave him the nickname and suggested a horn-honking celebration on hits and homers which took hold the following season. The Iowa Meat Truck also won a fan vote earlier this year for the best nickname in the Minor Leagues.

9) "Boomer" — David Wells (1987-1992, 1999-2000)

Today in 2000, David Wells of the Toronto Blue Jays on the cover of Sports Illustrated. 🍺⚾️#TodayInSports #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/em1RQMlaOW — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) July 10, 2019

Teammate Lloyd Moseby nicknamed Wells "Boomer" in the late 80s due to his physique and larger-than-life personality. David wasn't the first "Boomer" Wells in Blue Jays history, following in the footsteps of early-80s first baseman Greg "Boomer" Wells.

Wells would live up to the nickname by throwing a perfect game for the Yankees while hungover.

Wells sandwiched two stints in Toronto with time in Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit and most famously New York in between. In between the chips, beer and American League batters noted in the Sports Illustrated cover above, Wells also took some shots at the city of Toronto.

Still, he ranks 6th on the Blue Jays all-time wins list and 9th on the nickname list.

8). "Buck" Martinez — Player (1981-1986), Broadcaster (1987-20000, 2010-2025)

"Swing and a drive, get up ball, get outta here, I'm gone." 🫡



Buck Martinez wraps up his speech with his iconic call. pic.twitter.com/96igCjzgzZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 29, 2026

A nod to his Native American heritage, Buck Martinez didn't even know his given name was John until the teacher called roll in grammar school. "Buck" was a family name passed down for generations, and he had both an "Uncle Buck" and a "Cousin Buck". Buck also served to differentiate him from his father, John.

Martinez also delivered one of the great "I'm not crying, you're crying" moments in Blue Jays history with his speech this summer at his induction into the Blue Jays Hall of Excellence.

7) "Cito" Gaston — Manager (1989 - 1997, 2008-2010)

Cito Gaston, Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clarence Edwin Gaston is far better known as Cito, thanks to his childhood friend Carlos Thompson, who pointed out the young Texan's resemblance to a Mexican wrestler named "Cito". In the spirit of Buck Martinez, Cito is one of those nicknames that people often don't even realize is a nickname.

Gaston led the Blue Jays to their only two World Series Championships in 1992 and 1993, becoming the first Black manager to win a World Series and the first manager since Sparky Anderson in 1975-76 to win back-to-back championships. Gaston is Toronto's all-time leader in wins as a manager with 894 and led the Blue Jays to four division titles.

Gaston's time with the Blue Jays also included one of the more famous opponent nicknames in Blue Jays, Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams, who gave up the "Touch 'Em All, Joe" World Series-clinching walk-off home run to Joe Carter.

6) "The Fire Hydrant" -— Kaima Taira, (2027 - TBD)

Kaima Taira will throw from an average release point <5 ft off the ground. His fastball will live over 95mph.



95+mph thrown to the top of the strike zone from an avg release point <5ft are some of the most productive pitches in baseball.



So far this decade, those pitches have… pic.twitter.com/Mk8Sksuqbh — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) November 24, 2026

Baseball insider Jeff Passan popularized the nickname in the US media, but it is believed to originate from scouting report descriptions of Japan's 2026 ERA leader.

If he throws 100 innings as a starter this season, Taira would join Stroman as the only pitcher to do so since 1979. Though he is built like a fire hydrant, Taira's arm angle and release point resemble those of the much taller lefty Chris Sale.

Taira has embraced his unique physique, joking in a viral workout video, "If you can't grow vertically, all you can do is grow horizontally. Increase your density."

Fellas, try that quote at Thanksgiving dinner and let me know how it goes.

5) "The Terminator" -— Tom Henke, (1985-1992)

Tom Henke, Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teammate John Cerutti gave Henke the nickname in 1985 when the two were at Triple-A Syracuse and went to see the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie of the same name because Henke had been mowing down hitters. Cerutti, Henke, and Rick Leach were all called up to Toronto later that season, and the nickname spread throughout the clubhouse.

While Henke's 217 saves far outdistance any other Blue Jays closer (Duane Ward is 2nd with 121), he is actually not the save leader among those nicknamed "The Terminator". In the same year, 1985, Montreal Expos broadcaster Mitch Melnick called Reardon "The Terminator" while he was on his way to leading the NL in saves.

4) "The Bringer of Rain" — Josh Donaldson, (2015-2018)

Josh Donaldson, Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is usually lame to give yourself a nickname. After all, that is what friends are for.

Still, when you hit like Donaldson did for the Blue Jays, you get a certain degree of creative freedom. Donaldson used the name for his Twitter handle and on social media

He took the name from the Starz series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, where the title character earns the moniker. The meaning for Donaldson was not about his power, but rather about overcoming personal battles and "giants" in his own life.

While the name originated in Oakland, Donaldson won an MVP and two Silver Slugger awards with Toronto and was an All-Star in both 2015 and 2016. One of only two MVPs in Blue Jays history, along with George "Taco" Bell, Donaldson indeed brought the rain while in Toronto.

3) "The Crime Dog" — Fred McGriff, (1986-1990)

Now we go from MVPs to Hall of Famers.

ESPN's Chris Berman coined McGriff "The Crime Dog" during his time in Toronto as a play on words with McGruff, the animated bloodhound mascot created in the late 70s to promote crime prevention and personal safety.

McGruff's slogan was "take a bite out of crime," while McGriff took a bite out of American League pitchers. He hit 125 of his 493 career home runs with the Blue Jays, second only to the 130 he hit with the Braves. In 1989, "The Crime Dog" led the American League in home runs and OPS

Because of his success with multiple franchises, McGriff's Hall of Fame plaque features a cap with a blank logo on it. But the nickname came from his time in Toronto.

Some of Berman's other great nicknames for Blue Jays players include the aforementioned George "Taco" Bell, Jesse "Belly Up To The" Barfield, Pat "North of the" Borders, "Fettuccine" Alfredo Griffin, and "Tux" Cito Gaston.

2). "Doc" — Roy Halladay, (1998-2009)

Brandy Halladay together her sons Ryan Halladay (right) and Braden Halladay (left) and former Toronto Blue Jays Alumni stand during a ceremonial tribute to Roy Halladay, Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Hall of Famers, legendary Blue Jays broadcaster Tom Cheek coined the nickname "Doc" for Roy Halladay in 2003, after the famous Wild West gunslinger John Henry "Doc" Holliday.

A six-time All-Star with the Blue Jays, Halladay won the 2003 American League Cy Young Award and finished in the top five in four other years. Halladay is 2nd in Blue Jays history among starting pitchers in bWAR, Wins, and strikeouts, and threw 15 shutouts while in Toronto. Teammates and media embraced the nickname partly because of the surgical precision of Halladay's pitching and his intensity on the mound.

The real Doc Holliday is famous for his gunfight at the O.K. Corral, leading to the term "Shootout at the O.K. Corral. He also had a common-law relationship with "Big Nose" Kate Horony, showing that nicknames for big body parts are not limited to the baseball diamond.

1). "Joey Bats" -— Jose Bautista, (2008-2017)

The nickname began when a server behind the plate at PNC Park held up a handmade sign reading "Joey Bats." It happened to be during a Pirates-Blue Jays interleague matchup, and the Blue Jays broadcast showed the sign, and Toronto's broadcasters started using the term.

When the Pirates later traded Bautista to the Blue Jays, the nickname grew in popularity and then took off further when Bautista used @JoeyBats19 as his Twitter handle.

Bautista was the ultimate late bloomer. In 2004 he played for four teams (Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Kansas City and Tampa Bay) and even spent an hour in a fifth organization (the Mets) before being flipped back to Pittsburgh.

By 2008 the Pirates had given up on him and placed him on trade waivers, when Toronto acquired him for minor league catcher Robinzon Diaz ,

In 2010, Bautista's career took off in Toronto He led the league with 54 home runs and followed that up in 2011 with a league-leading 40.

He made six consecutive All-Star teams and hit 288 regular-season home runs for Toronto. He added six more in the postseason, including one of the signature moments in Blue Jays history and the most famous bat flip of all time.

OTD in 2015: Jose Bautista let loose THAT bat flip. 😤💪



(🎥: @BlueJays)pic.twitter.com/yGfkgTW0t4 — theScore (@theScore) October 14, 2022