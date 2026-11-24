The Toronto Blue Jays front office has their hands full this winter to avoid another embarrassing campaign like the team's 2026 season, when the ballclub went from first to worst in the AL East.

That said, the primary focus is going to be finding bats that will put up runs, but with many departing free agents in the starting rotation, Ross Atkins knew that he needed to find reinforcements for the pitching staff.

All resources went towards Tarik Skubal as the Blue Jays went all in on the No.1 free agent and they went all in, offering a nine-year, $420 million contract, but when he signed elsewhere, to Toronto, they had to move quickly.

Well, it might have seemingly taken forever, but the Jays finally found their man as Bob Nightengale broke the news that Japanese star Kaima Taira has inked a deal with the Blue Jays and will be joining the organization on a five-year, $80 million agreement.

This makes back-to-back offseasons where Toronto signed a big name from Japan, and if Taira lives up to the hype that was Kazuma Okamoto, then everyone will be more than pleased.

What To Know About Kaima Taira

The 27-year-old was definitely under the radar in terms of available options due to Skubal's availability alongside Michael King, Trevor Rogers, and Freddy Peralta. However, his performance on the mound proves that he shouldn't have been overlooked.

2026 was an elite campaign for Taira as he boasted a 1.36 ERA and 12 wins in 23 starts in the Japan Pacific League while also boasting a 0.96 WHIP. Make no mistake, this wasn't an anomaly for him by any means, as he has seemingly gotten better as time has gone on.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who fell short in their bid to sign Trevor Rogers and Freddy Peralta, pivot to Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira with a 5-year, $80 million contract. The deal includes an opt-out after the third year, per @JonHeyman — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 24, 2026

In 2025, he also posted a sub-2.00 ERA, but was utilized as a reliever, not a starter, making 54 appearances. While he has dabbled between both the relief staff and rotation, he clearly has the stuff to make an impact as a starter.

One thing that is interesting about Taira is that he doesn't have the build that has become the norm with pitchers, at least in MLB, as he stands at 5-foot-8, but he is a tank weighing in at nearly 210 pounds.

His build doesn't affect his performance, clearly, and should be taken with a grain of salt; it is just interesting how this position has started to branch out in terms of physical makeup.

The Blue Jays finally made a noteworthy transaction, but the work is far from over. Now, it is time to sign a bat, and hopefully it is another notable Japanese hitter- Seiya Suzuki.