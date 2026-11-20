The Toronto Blue Jays have passed the deadline to tender contracts to eligible players and they made an interesting decision.

The Blue Jays non-tendered outfielder, Davis Schneider, which makes the 27-year-old a free agent.

The organization had multiple decisions to make, but ultimately held on to its other seven unsigned arbitration-eligible players. That includes Ernie Clement, Jose Soriano, Josh Smith, Louis Varland, Nathan Lukes, Spencer Arrighetti and Bowden Francis.

Releasing Schneider might give a quick glimpse into how Toronto is going to handle the 2027 roster.

Davis Schneider’s Tenure with Blue Jays Ends

This will probably be a blow to Blue Jays fans because from the minute Schneider made his Major League debut, when he homered, he’s been a favorite.

During his rookie season, he played in 35 games, posting a 1.008 OPS. From there, though, he has struggled to maintain that level of production. Just looking at 2026, and it is easy to see why the Blue Jays moved on.

He slashed just .145/.310/.315 with five home runs over 69 games. He also struck out a disappointing 51 times in 124 at-bats.

When he faced lefties, things got even worse. He only managed a .552 OPS walking into the batter’s box against left-handed pitchers.

Even with all the struggles, there are some great memories that come with Davis’ time in Toronto. He hit a leadoff home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 postseason run.

The Blue Jays decided it was time to move on, given that Davis was projected to earn $1.3 million through arbitration for 2027. Rather than committing that money and roster spot, Toronto is headed in another direction.

Keeping Their Options Open

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision on Davis is interesting, but almost equally is the decision to keep all of the other seven players.

Clement has been mentioned in several trade discussions. He is projected to earn $7.6 million through arbitration, but he could be a valuable piece as the Blue Jays try to upgrade their infield.

If that comes true and the team upgrades the infield, Smith could face competition for playing time.

Meanwhile, Francis is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, and the team decided to retain him in the hopes that he will be a starting rotation option.

There wasn’t even a discussion, or at least there shouldn’t have been, when it came to Varland.

An important note is that even though a contract was tendered, it doesn’t guarantee that the player will be with the Blue Jays come Opening Day 2027 (assuming there is one).

Toronto looks to be active in the market, and letting Schneider go opened up one spot on the 40-man roster. That could be very valuable as free agency goes on. With rumors swirling all throughout the league, the Blue Jays have been linked to several prominent hitters and even starting pitchers.

After a disappointing 79-83, changes are needed, and the team just made one decision in what should be a very busy offseason.