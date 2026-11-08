Foster Griffin Could Give Blue Jays Different Weapon to Compete in AL East

I like the idea of adding a left-handed arm to the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting rotation because it brings a different contrast to a group where right-handers predominate and adds value to compete, especially in their matchups against contending teams in their division, such as the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Each of them had problems against left-handed pitchers throughout the year. The Jays and the Rays were, in that order, the worst in the entire American League, with 85 and 90 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers in 2026. But the Red Sox and the Yankees were not far behind. Boston struggled when it played at Fenway Park, seeing its 131 wRC+ on the road fall to just 76 at home, with a puzzling drop in slugging from .823 to .642.

For their part, the Yankees went through most of their difficult situations when they faced left-handers outside Yankee Stadium, where they accumulated a 120 wRC+ with a .790 OPS. When they played on the road, contact did not fall off completely, as their .292 BABIP was close to the .302 at home, but slugging dropped from .458 to .387.

That said, Trevor Rogers has been one of the left-handed pitcher options we have explored here among the arms available on the free-agent market, but Foster Griffin is another of the starters who put together a great performance in 2026.

Should the Blue Jays Take a Risk by Investing in Griffin?

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Foster Griffin (22). Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, let’s start with what I found to be a very interesting point, which is that Griffin finished the season without allowing a single walk against the last 55 left-handed hitters he faced, 28% of his total matchups during the season. Griffin was a little more reachable by right-handed hitters, who hit 16 of the 23 home runs he allowed and averaged a .733 OPS, but he was lethal against left-handers, holding them to just a .645 OPS, to the point that he raised his SO/W ratio from 2.89 to 5.70.

That is a good starting point to talk about how Griffin became a pitcher capable of offering dominance and durability with the Nationals, one of the worst defensive teams throughout the entire season. They finished in 18th place with -9 Fielding Run Value and recorded -15 in Range. Although their strategy is not based on power to get outs against their opponents, Griffin’s command and arsenal consistency led him to complete at least five innings in 27 of his 31 starts, and in 15 of them he guaranteed at least six.

Foster Griffin Statcast Bat Speed Distribution | Baseball Savant.

Griffin was a clear example of how to dominate with a seven-pitch arsenal based more on movement and command than velocity. Although his fastball averaged 89.8 mph, it finished in the 95th percentile -- the +16 Run Value is the best among left-handed starters currently available in free agency -- and his offspeed ranked in the 78th percentile. That precise approach achieved a combination that is difficult to find, since five of Griffin’s seven pitches recorded a Whiff rate above 20% and six of them were below 25% in Perfect Contact, another key metric that highlights the effectiveness of his mix.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin also controlled hard contact, allowing a 37.0 Hard Hit% and a 3.2% home run rate, with just 6.2 BB%. Those were numbers that were not that far from the elite level if we compare them with some of Tarik Skubal’s standards, who allowed a 34.8 Hard Hit%, 2.3 HR%, and had a 4.4 BB% rate.

The other noteworthy part of Griffin came at a key moment of the year, when he faced the postseason for the first time and finished recording a 3.48 ERA in 10 ⅓ innings, with 15 strikeouts and no walks in two starts and one relief appearance.

Yomiuri Giants starting pitcher Foster Griffin (29). Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin returned to MLB in 2026 after pitching for three seasons with the Yomiuri Giants of the NPB, where he finished with a 2.57 ERA over that period. The dominance he experienced in Japan opened the door for a return to the Major Leagues with the Nationals and then a move to Cleveland at the trade deadline, to complete a 15-6 season with a 3.60 ERA and a very good 3.76 xFIP.

For the Jays, an offer for a couple of seasons and around $30-32 million could be an interesting range to encourage Griffin to sign, although I would not rule out a one-year contract worth around $14 million, with an option for a second year that would allow them to evaluate how he evolves in his second season back in the Majors.