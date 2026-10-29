Blue Jays Perfect Free Agent Target Just Became Available To Solidify Their Rotation

One team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2026 season is the Toronto Blue Jays. They finished last in the American League East after winning the division and going to the World Series last fall.

There were big changes during the season. Aside from injuries, the Blue Jays traded Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. Looking ahead to 2027, it largely depends on a potential lockout on December 1 and whether the two sides can come to an agreement before Opening Day next March.

Toronto is one team likely to be busy this offseason, and on Thursday, the morning after the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games to win the World Series, all eyes turned toward the offseason. One player has already declined his player option and quietly becomes an intriguing offseason option for the Blue Jays to solidify their starting rotation: Michael King.

Michael King Is a No-Brainer Free Agent Option for the Toronto Blue Jays

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last offseason, right-handed pitcher Michael King tested free agency and drew a lot of interest from American League clubs. The three names mentioned the most were the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Boston Red Sox. A return to the Bronx seemed like a long shot. However, when the dust settled, he re-signed with the San Diego Padres, but he declined his option and is now available to sign anywhere.

He makes perfect sense for Toronto. He spent five seasons with the Yankees before going to the Padres in 2024, and he has been very good for San Diego. This past season, he went 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA in 32 starts with a career-high 185 innings. He had 159 strikeouts and a 4.3 WAR.

Right now, the Blue Jays rotation could look like Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano, and Cody Ponce. Bringing in King, he would slot in at the top, either before or after Yesavage, for manager John Schneider. Toronto has maybe bigger issues to address, but you can never have enough starting pitching, especially in the AL East.

The Red Sox and Yankees are likely going to be active this offseason to improve. Baltimore will look to improve, but how much are they willing to spend? The Rays don't spend much, but when they do spend, they spend it wisely and find hidden gems to build around. It led them to the best AL record and the World Series.

If Toronto wants to rebound in 2027 and compete in a loaded AL East, then making a splash with a pitcher like King is what they need. He's available; now it's about going and getting it done.