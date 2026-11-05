Blue Jays Listed as Landing Spot for Power-Hitter Outfielder To Bolster Lineup

One year after coming up short in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays fell short, well short, of getting back to the playoffs with a disappointing 2026 season that saw them finish last in the loaded American League East Division.

There were several reasons as to why the Blue Jays finished where they did, and near the top of the list was a struggling offense. It didn't help that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had about as bad a season as anyone could have for a power hitter. It is going to be a long, cold offseason in Toronto and maybe across MLB if the expected lockout happens on December 1.

Until then, it's offseason business as usual for all front offices. Just how much gets done remains to be seen. One free agent who will likely become available and leave the Seattle Mariners is left fielder Randy Arozarena. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the top 5 landing spots for him, and the Blue Jays topped that list, coming in at No. 3. Truth be told, this would be the type of offseason move that Toronto needs to make.

Blue Jays Listed as Potential Landing Spot for Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there were ever a season for Arozarena to have the type of season he had for the Mariners, it was 2026, right before he entered free agency. In 154 games, the power-hitting right-handed bat slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, and he drove in 79 runs. He had a career-high 161 hits, which included 34 doubles. He's a piece that a lineup looking for power and production should covet. According to Rymer, Toronto needs that.

"While the Blue Jays should have faith that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will bounce back in 2027, they would be wise to look around for an insurance policy for the middle of their batting order. Arozarena would fit the bill and then some. Indeed, he's out-homered Guerrero over the last four seasons,'' Rymer wrote.

Imagine John Schneider being able to slot in another power bat around Guerrero Jr. in a new-look Blue Jays lineup. They could be one of the better 1-2 combos in the AL East if Guerrero Jr. has the bounce-back season many hope he does.

However, there could be one sticking point for Toronto: it could be money. The Blue Jays have close to $30 million, according to FanGraphs, but Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted a five-year, $140 million contract for Arozarena this winter. Would Toronto commit that long to him?

Moving forward, the AL East is going to be a division that gets tougher and tougher with each passing year. The Tampa Bay Rays played in the World Series this season, and you know that the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be active this winter to improve their rosters. Expect the Baltimore Orioles to attempt to do the same.

If Toronto wants to quickly turn around for 2027 and beyond to be competitive in the AL East and in October, then a splash like Arozarena is a move that they must seriously consider. The fit seems too good to pass up.