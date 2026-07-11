How the Blue Jays Can Still Win the 2026 MLB Draft

The draft is an exciting time of year for athletes and fans alike. Although the MLB Draft is quite a bit different than other sports, it is still important to keep teams successful.

It’s fun to be at the top of the list for the selection process, but that isn’t a reality for teams who do well year after year. The Blue Jays were in the World Series last year and got shifted down 10 spots due to competitive balance tax penalties, so their first selection will be at No. 39.

The Draft Isn’t Won on Day 1

Given how the MLB Draft works, the best player on the board isn’t always selected first.

Each and every year, there are surprises and those that certainly outperform their draft position. Future All-Stars emerge from the second, third and even later rounds.

Scouting departments do their due diligence and have often located a diamond in the rough that won’t be drafted until later. The Blue Jays know this too.

Draft positions matter, but development matters even more.

Blue Jays Have Done Their Homework

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The scouting process has been done, and now the Blue Jays must trust in those reports and find a high-ceiling athlete.

The Blue Jays have already shown that they can both pick elites and develop later picks. Arjun Nimmala, JoJo Parker, Johnny King and Trey Yesavage show that the process works by giving a healthy mix of high-ceiling athletes and polished college performers.

The Blue Jays have adopted a philosophy of being willing to bet on upside rather than the safest choice. They need to stick with that again this year.

Every Dollar Matters

Toronto has the second-lowest bonus pool and that means that every dollar is going to matter in this draft. The Blue Jays are going to need to be creative and look to opportunities that will save money.

Successful organizations keep their pipeline full. Toronto doesn’t necessarily need more picks, they need to be creative and maximize the ones they have.

Development Determines Winners/Losers

So, given that the Blue Jays have such a small bonus pool at just $5.543 million and that their selections happen late in the draft, how will they come out winners?

Well, the winners/losers cannot be judged for years to come, but what will be most important is player development. If Toronto can pull off a steal at No. 39, few fans will ever remember where that player was drafted.

The Blue Jays won’t dominate headlines with a top-10 pick, but they can walk away winners. The next cornerstone player could still be on the board when the clock starts at No. 39.