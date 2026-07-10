Why the Blue Jays Must Trust Their New Draft Philosophy

For several years, the Toronto Blue Jays stuck to the theory of picking polished college-level players when draft time came around. That approach led to players who could work their way through the minors relatively fast, but rarely brought about homegrown talent that turned elite.

As the 2026 MLB Draft is almost here, the Blue Jays shouldn’t be trying to revamp their philosophy; they really should do the opposite.

Over the past three drafts, Toronto has shifted to higher-upside athletes who ultimately have star potential. The farm system has started to take on a different look, and it’s one the organization needs to build on.

Toronto Already Shifted Philosophy

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Arjun Nimmala | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The statistics show that the turning point came in 2023. Instead of selecting yet another college player with their No. 20 pick, they put their money on a high school shortstop Arjun Nimmala.

At the time, Nimmala was one of the most talented prep hitters in the class. His ceiling was high, and so was the risk. So rather than pick certainty, the Blue Jays went with the ceiling.

Later in the same draft, Toronto made another move following the same thought process. They picked high school right-hander Landen Maroudis and then followed that with outfielder Sam Shaw.

In 2024, they selected Trey Yesavage (and what a pick that was) in the first round, but still got a high school leftie, Johnny King, in the third.

Then the calendar flipped to 2025.

Toronto stayed the course and picked elite upside. JoJo Parker was the first-round pick, and he was followed by Tim Piasentin and Blaine Bullard.

Rather than just abandoning risk and going for those college players, the Blue Jays have started to balance the two - risk and upside. What that turns into is high-ceiling prep talent with some college performers sprinkled in.

Farm System Reflects New Thoughts

Looking over the Top 30 prospect rankings for Toronto, you can start to see the results of the shift.

Many of the organization’s top prospects are teenagers or young players with significant development ahead.

JoJo Parker and Arjun Nimmala are at the top of the list as two athletic shortstops who have very legitimate potential.

Left-handed pitcher Johnny King is just 19 years old and the second highest ranked pitching prospect at No. 4 within the organization.

The system still has plenty of pitching depth but is also showing signs of athleticism and long-term upside in comparison to just a few years ago.

Farm System Needs More Impact

Back of jersey of Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | USA TODAY Sports

The work for the Blue Jays is not done. The farm system is still ranked average at best and never ranks higher than 15 across the board. FanGraphs most recent ranking shows the team at No. 20, but that is with Trey Yesavage still shown as a prospect, so that ranking is probably a bit liberal.

This should not indicate that they need to go back to safer choices, in fact, just the opposite.

Toronto needs players who have All-Star potential instead of settling for players who can just become useful role players.

Stay the Course

There will always be safer choices on the board. The Blue Jays must resist the temptation to draft players who are closest to MLB playing time. Trades can handle that need.

If Toronto wants to develop the next Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then they have to keep swinging big in the draft and taking some risk to allow those players to become franchise cornerstones. Sometimes the quickest path to the majors isn’t always the most productive.

The Blue Jays have already proven they are willing to take that approach; now they just need to stay the course.