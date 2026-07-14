How Ernie Clement Joined One of the Most Exclusive Clubs in Blue Jays History

For more than three decades, only three Blue Jays second basemen had earned an All-Star Game start. Now, Ernie Clement has joined that group.

Clement received 3,232,932 votes during Phase 1 of All-Star voting, the highest total among all American League players. That support automatically secured him a starting spot and made him just the fourth second baseman in franchise history to start the Midsummer Classic.

The honor places his name alongside three of the best second basemen to wear a Blue Jays uniform: Roberto Alomar, Aaron Hill and Marcus Semien.

Joining Elite Company

The Blue Jays have featured several standout second basemen throughout their history, but only three had started an All-Star Game before Clement.

Roberto Alomar set the standard by making four consecutive starts from 1991-94, a stretch that coincided with Toronto's back-to-back World Series championships and helped cement his Hall of Fame career. Aaron Hill earned the honor after his 36-home run breakout in 2009, while Marcus Semien became Toronto's next All-Star starter at second base in 2021 after finishing third in American League MVP voting during one of the greatest offensive seasons ever produced by a Blue Jays infielder.

Blue Jays second basemen to start an All-Star Game

Roberto Alomar, 1991-94

Aaron Hill, 2009

Marcus Semien, 2021

Ernie Clement, 2026

Those names represent some of the finest seasons ever produced by a Blue Jays second baseman. Alomar established himself as the franchise's gold standard at the position, Hill delivered one of its greatest power campaigns, and Semien authored an MVP-caliber season that ranks among the best by any infielder in club history.

Clement's path has looked different. He earned his place through elite defense, versatility and the consistency that turned him into one of the American League's most complete second basemen. That profile was enough to convince both fans and players that he deserved the starting job, placing him alongside three of the most accomplished second basemen the franchise has ever had.

A Different Path

Unlike the other players in that group, Clement was never viewed as a future superstar.

His career has been built on versatility, defense and consistent contact. During the first half, he led the American League with 23 doubles while slashing .296/.318/.433 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs. Now in his fourth season with Toronto, Clement is enjoying the best season of his career after setting a franchise postseason record with 30 hits in 2025.

His emergence has been one of Toronto's biggest surprises this season. Clement became the first Blue Jays player since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2021 to lead the American League in Phase 1 fan voting, while also becoming the club's first fan-elected starting second baseman since Marcus Semien. Those milestones reflect just how dramatically his role has changed over the past few seasons.

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Votes Than Any Other American League Star

The outcome was never particularly close.

Clement finished Phase 1 with 3,232,932 votes, the highest total in the American League. No other player received more support from the fans.

Phase 1 votes: 3,232,932

American League rank: No. 1

Result: Automatic starter

All-Star selections: 1

Age: 30

The league's leading vote-getter is often one of baseball's biggest stars. This year, that distinction belonged to a player whose reputation has been built more on consistency than power.

A Place in Blue Jays History

The All-Star Game often reflects the players who define a season. Clement has done exactly that by developing into one of Toronto's most dependable contributors.

Far from the profile of a traditional offensive star, he established himself through versatility and consistent production, becoming an important piece of the Blue Jays' roster.

Few players have started an All-Star Game at second base while representing the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement is now one of them.