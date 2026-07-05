Blue Jays Sending Slugger, Pitchers with Ernie Clement to MLB All-Star Game

For more than a week, Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement has been waiting to see who will join him at the MLB All-Star Game.

Clement cemented his place as the starting second baseman in phase one voting as the top overall vote-getter in the American League. That earned him an automatic starting spot. On Saturday, Fox announced the starting lineups, the reserves and the pitchers for both the American League and the National League, which will square off on July 14 in Philadelphia.

Toronto Blue Jays 2026 All-Stars

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Louis Varland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One other Blue Jays were voted in as starters — Vladimir Guererro Jr. Shortly after he learned of his selection he said that he would not be playing due to his stiff back. He wants to use the time to recuperate. Reliever Louis Varland, who was the AL reliever of the month for March and April, and starter Dylan Cease, were selected as pitchers.

Several Blue Jays advanced out of phase one voting and were involved in head-to-head showdows for the right to start. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a finalist at first base, along with Andrés Giménez at shortstop, Kazuma Okamoto at third base, Alejandro Kirk at catcher and two outfielders — Jesús Sánchez and Daulton Varsho.

Guerrero was the only one in the lead at his position when phase two voting was updated earlier this week. It hasn’t been the best season statistically for the Canadiana-born son of Vladimir Guererro Sr. But, the fans want him in the game, and he’ll be an All-Star for the sixth straight season, dating back to 2021.

Clement is deserving, though it surprised many outside of Toronto that he earned a starting nod. He endeared himself to Blue Jays fans last year during the World Series run as he set a postseason record for most hits by one player. He’s carried that over into this season and solidified himself as a starter in Toronto.

Varland emerged as the closer during the season’s first month and has been incredible in the eighth and ninth innings. He is 3-3 with a 0.96 ERA in 42 games with five holds and 18 saves in 18 chances. He has struck out 75 and walked 22 in 47 innings. Batters are hitting just .192 against him.

The Blue Jays had only one starter at least year’s game in Atlanta, which was Guerrero Jr., who was fresh off signing his mega-extension with Toronto. Kirk was the only other Toronto player to join him in Atlanta, as he was selected as a reserve.

Guerrero was the only Toronto representative at the game in 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Five Blue Jays made the 2023 edition, all reserves or pitchers — Guerrero, infielder Whit Merrifield, infielder Bo Bichette, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and reliever Jordan Romano.