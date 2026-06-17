How to Watch Blue Jays Go For Series Win vs Red Sox: TV Channel, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays handled business in the first of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. They won 6-1 on Monday behind a strong start from Dylan Cease.

The righty threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. The offense broke through in the fifth inning when Davis Schneider and Andrés Giménez hit back-to-back home runs. George Springer also got in on the fun with his 300th career home run in the ninth inning.

It was a fun night for the Blue Jays (35-38), but now they'll look for their first road series win since May 17th in Detroit. Here is a rundown of Wednesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: SN1, TVA Sports

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (1-4, 10.23 ERA) vs. Red Sox: Jake Bennett (1-2, 5.28 ERA)

Scherzer will make his second start since returning from the injured list. His previous outing didn't quite go to plan. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, five earned runs, three walks, and struck out four. However, Scherzer eclipsed 3,500 strikeouts for his career, becoming the 11th player in history to achieve that.

Against the Phillies, Scherzer allowed a pair of home runs to Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm, which hurt him. That's been the theme of the 41-year-old's season. He's allowed a home run in five of his six starts. Hopefully, he can get back on track against Boston, a ballpark where he's pitched pretty well during his career.

Bennett is making just the fourth start of his career. The lefty was a 2022 second-round pick by the Washington Nationals but was traded to the Red Sox in the offseason. His major league debut went well, as he allowed one run through five innings. Bennett surrendered four runs each over his last two starts.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: RF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation), INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion), CF Daulton Varsho (left wrist inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement), RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab)