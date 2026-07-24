How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs. Red Sox: TV Channel, Radio, Injuries

Coming out of the All-Star break, the writing was on the wall for the Toronto Blue Jays in terms of getting back in the American League wild-card race. A seven-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays was going to be a make-or-break stretch for John Schneider's team.

When the dust settled on late Thursday afternoon, the Blue Jays avoided a sweep against the Rays with a 3-1 victory and completed just a 2-5 homestand. Now likely heading down the road as sellers on August 3 at the trade deadline, Toronto begins a road trip on Friday night against the red-hot Boston Red Sox.

Boston had a 15-game winning streak snapped by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night and currently holds the final AL wild-card spot. This is one last huge series for Schneider and his team to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, MA.

TV: Apple TV, TVA Sports

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Trey Yesavage | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage (4-5, 3.78 ERA) vs. Red Sox: LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 4.82 ERA)

Toronto will hand the ball to young right-hander Trey Yesavage to open the series. He is coming off a six-inning effort against the White Sox, in which he allowed five hits and three runs on Sunday. He will be making his third start against the Red Sox this season. He's worked 12.2 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and no walks. That was before the recent Boston winning streak.

Interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy will counter with Patrick Sandoval, who will be making his third appearance of the season. Given how hard the Red Sox starting rotation has been hit with injuries, Sandoval is coming back from his injury just in time. In 9.1 innings against the White Sox and Rays, he has 10 strikeouts.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion), Jesús Sanchez (right ankle sprain), OF Jonathan Clase (left foot discomfort).

15-Day Injured List: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation), RHP Max Scherzer (back spasms), Patrick Corbin (left teres major strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab), RF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation).