How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Phillies: TV Channel, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays became quite familiar with the Baltimore Orioles as they played seven times over the last 10 days. After suffering a 13-3 loss on Friday, the Blue Jays won the next two games by a score of 6-4.

Sunday's victory saw Toronto fall behind 4-0 at the end of the fifth inning. A five-run sixth inning put the Blue Jays back in front, and the bullpen shut it down. Toronto (32-34) will continue its nine-game homestand as they'll host the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies (35-30) are coming off a series win at home over the Chicago White Sox. Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Corbin throws. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: Sportsnet, SN1, TVA Sports

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchups

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 1.46 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.98 ERA)

Corbin's last outing saw him go five innings, allowing six hits, four runs, and two walks. His biggest issue is getting through the third and fourth innings. He holds a 5.73 ERA and has allowed four total home runs. That typically shrinks his outings from four to six innings.

Corbin also struggles at home. Opponents are hitting .325 against him at Rogers Centre. He's not a stranger to the Phillies after spending the majority of his career with the Washington Nationals, but the veteran lefty will have his work cut out for him.

Cristopher Sanchez has been one of the best pitchers in the sport this year. The 29-year-old recently held a 50 2/3 scoreless inning streak that finally ended in his last outing. He's only had one start where he allowed more than two runs. Sanchez features a sinker, slider, and changeup that consistently get hitters to chase out of the zone. It'll be tough sledding for the Blue Jays' offense.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk celebrates hitting a home run. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Day to Day: CF Daulton Varsho (left wrist discomfort)

10-Day Injured List: RF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation), INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Tommy Nance (right forearm discomfort), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Dylan Cease (mild left hamstring strain), LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement), RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab), C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture)