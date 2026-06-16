How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Red Sox: TV Channel, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays went through a difficult week, losing two out of three to both the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees. Saturday's defeat saw the Blue Jays fall 3-1, and on Sunday, they fell 8-3.

Patrick Corbin only lasted 3.2 innings in Sunday's game as he threw 76 pitches. Toronto's bullpen was utilized quite a bit as five relievers entered the game. Thankfully, the Blue Jays got a day off on Monday as they enter the final road trip of the month.

The first stop is in Boston. The Red Sox (29-40) are coming off a series win over the Texas Rangers. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease pitches. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: TBD vs. Red Sox: Payton Tolle (3-3, 2.70 ERA)

The Blue Jays haven't officially named a starter, but Tuesday would be Dylan Cease's turn in the rotation. The righty made his first start off the injured list on June 9th and was brilliant. He pitched six innings, allowed three hits, one earned run, one walk, and finished with 11 strikeouts.

Cease has been tremendous this year, posting a 2.91 ERA and an A.L. leading 103 strikeouts. The Red Sox offense has struggled this year with the second-fewest runs in the league. However, they're in the top 10 for fewest strikeouts, so Cease may not have the high strikeout performance we're used to seeing.

Tolle allowed a season-high four runs in his previous outing, but the lefty has been a strong arm in Boston's rotation. The rookie out of TCU quickly ascended through the minor leagues and has made a statement in the big leagues.

Tolle features a four-seam fastball, sinker, cutter, curveball, and occasionally a changeup. Toronto's offense may have its work cut out for them.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho hits. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

TBD: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (lower back tightness), SS Andrés Gímenéz (left wrist soreness). Both players are expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday.

10-Day Injured List: RF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation), INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion), CF Daulton Varsho (left wrist inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement), RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab)