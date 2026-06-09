How to Watch Dylan Cease and the Blue Jays vs. Phillies: TV Channel, Radio and Streaming

The Toronto Blue Jays could use any positive injury news they can get. On Monday, the Blue Jays activated reliever Tommy Nance from the injured list, and now they'll welcome back starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer.

Scherzer will start the series finale on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 41-year-old has been out since April 24th with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. Toronto will look to rebound after a tough 5-2 loss on Monday.

Cristopher Sanchez shut down the Blue Jays' offense, pitching seven innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and striking out 10 hitters. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Phillies vs Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement hits a solo home run. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: SN1

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchups

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.31 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (3-3, 3.05 ERA)

Fans will be treated to an exciting pitching match-up featuring two of the league's best arms. Cease will be making his first start since May 24th, when he was sidelined with a mild left hamstring strain. The 30-year-old ran into trouble in his previous two outings, allowing a combined eight hits and seven earned runs over 9 2/3 innings.

Overall, Cease has been the pitcher Blue Jays' fans were hoping for when he signed a massive deal in the offseason. Despite missing several starts, he's still second in the American League in strikeouts (92) and has been able to keep his walks down compared to years past. The Blue Jays' pitching staff looks a lot better with Cease back in the fold.

While many have discussed Sanchez's brilliant start to the year, Wheeler has been nearly as dominant. The 36-year-old continues to be one of the league's most consistent pitchers. Wheeler has pitched seven consecutive outings with 6+ innings pitched. He doesn't give away many free passes, so runs could be hard to come by for Toronto.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger hits a home run. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Day to Day: CF Daulton Varsho (left wrist discomfort)

10-Day Injured List: RF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation), INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement), RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab), C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture)