Blue Jays Have Multiple Players in Way Too Early AL Rookie of the Year Race

Going into this season, there was a consensus that this was going to be the battle of the ages surrounding the American League Rookie of the Year race, as two young guns from both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers were set to be big pieces of their respective teams.

None of that has necessarily changed. However, the Blue Jays have a handful of rookies who are shining right now, so while it was originally Trey Yesavage who looked like the frontrunner, the needle has moved in a different direction as multiple players are now in these conversations.

Yesavage has a 3.16 ERA on the year to complement a 1.17 WHIP. He has been great, but a couple of blemishes overall, combined with the fact that the offense is being led by three rookies, Brandon Valenzuela, Yohendrick Pinango, and Kazuma Okamoto, push him somewhat to the side.

Nobody could have predicted that the Blue Jays would have to rely so heavily on rookies this season, so what started as a 1 vs.1duel between Yesavage and Tigers' shortstop Kevin McGonigle has now turned into a whole lot of Jays, and McGonigle.

Three Big Hitting Rookies

Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is a scary thought to think about where Toronto would be if not for its rookies, as the trio has 10 combined homers in the last month to complement 31 RBI. Then, if someone takes a look at how they are doing just compared to other rookies across the league, all of their names are plastered across the top.

In the last month, Pinango ranks tied for the second-most homers and RBI with both of his teammates right behind him. While Okamoto tends to be quite streaky, when he is hot, he is unbeatable.

But Valenzuela could be the player who surprises everyone if he gets the opportunity, as he has three long balls in his last four games. In his last two weeks, he is batting over .300 and is one of two qualified rookies with an OPS over 1.000.

Yohendrick Piñango, who's now homered three times in his last 9 games, has his longest HR of 2026 (majors or minors): 423 feet. 💣



His bat is a game-changer. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/P36AxtR9Z3 — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) June 7, 2026

If Valenzuela isn't optioned when Alejandro Kirk comes back, and he continues to get a lot of reps at the plate, then he is for sure the one to watch.

It is somewhat hard to fathom that any of these guys are first-year players, but here they are. The end-of-year awards are a very long time off, but this is going to be a race to the finish line as this is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory.