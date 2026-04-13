Blue Jays Leadoff Position Up for Grabs With Latest George Springer Injury

One thing goes hand in hand with the 2026 Toronto Blue Jays: injuries. It doesn't matter if it is the starting rotation or the hitting lineup — the Blue Jays players are dropping like flies. The most recent punch in the mouth is two-time Silver Slugger Award winner George Springer.

Springer is out of the game with a fractured toe, not only leaving his position open, but the No.1 spot in the batting order, as he has consistently been the leadoff man throughout his entirety with the Jays organization.

Toronto's roster is definitely locked and loaded with talent at the plate, so deciding who is going to swing at one of the most important spots in baseball is a very important task for manager John Schneider if this ballclub wants to find itself climbing out of an impossible hole.

George Springer tells me & @thehazelmae he was planning to take his next AB until an x-ray revealed a fracture & team told him no.



"I want to play, so if I can feel good to go I’m going to try. I’ll leave that up to Schneids & the staff but I’m going to try to push the envelope” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 12, 2026

In the first game without Springer, it was MLB postseason record breaker Ernie Clement that embraced the role, even though the Jays lost the game against the Minnesota Twins. It is more than unfair to blame that on Clement, but comparing the best options for the Jays moving forward is a necessity.

Best Options for Stepping Into the Leadoff Spot for Toronto

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a single against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Just because Clement and the Jays didn't take the win against the Twins, doesn't mean he isn't the option for the top of the order as one of two players hitting over .300 in '26.

Ernie Clement: .311/.323/.393, 5 Doubles, 4 RBI

.311/.323/.393, 5 Doubles, 4 RBI Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: .321/.446/.434, 3 Doubles, 5 RBI, 11 Drawn Walks,

.321/.446/.434, 3 Doubles, 5 RBI, 11 Drawn Walks, Andrés Giménez: .278/.328/.444, 2 Home Runs, 9 RBI, 4 Drawn Walks, 1 Triple

.278/.328/.444, 2 Home Runs, 9 RBI, 4 Drawn Walks, 1 Triple Jesús Sánchez: .273/.327/.477, 2 Home Runs, 9 RBI, 3 Doubles

It might seem like either Addison Barger or Alejandro Kirk could step into that open role, but injuries are also keeping them out of the game. Go figure.

Then, there is Nathan Lukes, who is really struggling right now, so the options are becoming more and more limited for that position that the Jays are in desperate need of filling.

There were incredibly high expectations for the Blue Jays this season, but to say injuries have plagued this roster would be the understatement of the year. A team's record doesn't care about that, though; it is what it is.

Toronto has one day to regroup before taking on one of the best teams in baseball — the Milwaukee Brewers. They are shorthanded, which is clear as the team is 2-8 in April, but the time is now to lock in and get back on the winning side before injuries ruin their season.