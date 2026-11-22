The Toronto Blue Jays could have another move in the works during an offseason in which they need to find important solutions for their starting rotation and, above all, look for alternatives to improve the offense, after finishing with the fewest runs scored (648) and home runs (152) of all Major League teams this year.

Those were the worst records for the franchise in the last 20 years, not taking into account the 2020 figures, when the season was shortened by the pandemic. According to Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star, Nathan Lukes has started to generate trade interest, a situation that raises questions about the outfielder’s future and the role he will have within Ross Atkins’ plans for 2027.

The possibility makes sense from several aspects, both because of his contractual situation and the depth of the roster, as well as Lukes’ recent performance, as he has been a starter for much of the last two seasons and has accumulated 4.0 fWAR, 87% of his career value since arriving in the Major Leagues in 2023. Now, there are some interesting aspects to analyze here, as Lukes will turn 33 in July 2027 and it is likely that, in the Jays’ search to improve the team, he will move from a starting role to a utility role thanks to his ability to play all three outfield positions.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes (38). Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, even if Toronto cannot bring in high-profile free agents such as Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki to reinforce the outfield, the returns of Addison Barger and Anthony Santander alone represent a limitation for Lukes, who recorded 450 plate appearances this year, the most of his career.

A good part of the opportunities that opened up for him throughout the season arose because of the injuries and inconsistencies that the Jays’ offense went through, since, had it not been for those circumstances, his struggles against left-handed pitchers would have kept him away from a starting role.

In 2026, Lukes recorded 86 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, a new career high, surpassing the 53 in 2025. However, he could not respond with an impact even close to it, as his 99 wRC+ from last year dropped sharply to 68.

What Could Be the Most Interesting Point in Generating Interest in Lukes?

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes (38). Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, only rumors have been heard, but the needs of teams such as the Chicago Cubs could open up some possibilities. Chicago needs to rebuild a good part of its corner outfield, as two of its starters, Ian Happ and Suzuki, entered free agency this winter. The Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Kansas City Royals are other teams that have shown interest in left-handed outfielders, although other possible destinations for Lukes could also emerge.

That said, Lukes does not offer a solid offensive profile and, according to Baseball Savant data, dropped from the 53rd to the 30th percentile in the Batting category. He also showed a poor ability to generate quality contact, finishing in the 14th percentile in xwOBA and xSLG, 17th in average exit velocity, and just seventh in Barrel%.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes (38). Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 888 plate appearances since 2025, he has a .266/.325/.397 offensive line, with just 22 home runs and a 103 wRC+. Although he improved his batting average to .277 this year, compared to .255 in 2025, his slugging percentage dropped from .407 to .387 and his ISO went from .152 to .110. For that reason, his greatest offensive value lies in a 14.1 K% strikeout rate and a .292 BABIP in his 1,110 career plate appearances.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes (38). Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Lukes’ defensive profile could generate interest, as he would offer depth, especially in right field. In 2026, he was a Gold Glove finalist at that position, after committing no errors, recording +11 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and +2 Outs Above Average (OAA) in 786 ⅔ innings.

In that scenario, Lukes could offer an inexpensive alternative to cover an outfield position, particularly as a left-handed hitter and corner outfielder. Perhaps that is precisely the greatest strength Toronto can take advantage of to get an arm that can help the bullpen or bring in an interesting prospect.