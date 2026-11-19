The Toronto Blue Jays have been included in a lot of offseason conversations about big free agent moves. From the outside looking in, it appears the organization is ready, willing and able to make some significant changes. It is easy to understand while all of this is happening, but you have to recognize that those improvements are going to come at the cost of those already on the roster.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Blue Jays are exploring opportunities all over the board in free agency and the trade market. Those inquiries have included additions to the infield, outfield and starting rotation.

Multiple times now, Toronto has been connected to prominent players such as Brandon Lowe, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Seiya Suzuki, and Tarik Skubal. It also seems, according to the rumors, that the Blue Jays might make more than one big offseason splash.

Right now, it is fun for Toronto fans to dream, but that’s all it is. If, however, the Blue Jays organization comes through and makes several big moves, that will send a message about ownership’s determination to return to contention much sooner rather than later.

Blue Jays Will Face Difficult Choices

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first look, this seems like a ridiculous suggestion, but Ernie Clement is a player whose future could be in jeopardy with the team.

After being named as a 2026 All-Star, Clement had a rough second half. He slashed just .203/.235/.259 in the 65 games after the All-Star break.

Then, of course, there is always the discussion surrounding money. He is projected to make $7.6 million through arbitration, which will be a considerable investment if the team sees him primarily as a utility player.

Fans would hate it, but if the Blue Jays make a move to get a high-dollar slugger that also happens to play infield, Clement could be the cost.

Josh Smith presents another difficult decision. He was just acquired during the 2026 season and while he did provide the team with versatility, his offense, well it left a lot to be desired. I guess you could really say that about most of the team in the second half, but Smith’s numbers prove it.

He hit just .184/.276/.408 in 35 games with the Blue Jays.

If an everyday second baseman were to be added to the roster, it would make it increasingly difficult to find room for both Clement and Smith.

Toronto’s Outfield Could Become Even More Crowded

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The situation in the outfield isn’t much different than the infield. As the team is preparing for the return of Anthony Santander and Addison Barger, there are going to be decisions that have to be made.

Nathan Lukes may be one of them.

During 125 games, he batted .277 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. While he provided production, it is very possible he turns into a trade candidate. With Brett Bateman’s emergence at the end of the season, the opportunities are going to be spread thin.

The truth is that someone may have to be sacrificed because the Blue Jays cannot ignore the fact that they must improve their offense during the offseason.

They finished at a disappointing 79-83 in 2026, and much of that can be attributed to the fact that the offense just could not produce.

While it is fun to talk about dream teams and amazing starting rotations, the puzzle is complicated. Toronto has the financial resources to make several strong acquisitions during the offseason. The key to success, though, will be finding room for everyone and executing.